EOCO Boss’ statue vandalised at headquarters

The statue of the Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has been vandalised at the agency’s headquarters.

The incident, reportedly occurred around 11:30 AM yesterday, Tuesday, December 7, 2025, when unidentified individuals entered the EOCO premises and defaced the statue.

Despite the presence of two security officers, they were unable to prevent the act of vandalism.

The statue, which was unveiled in October 2024, and sparked public controversy, was commissioned by EOCO staff to honour their Executive Director, and some former and current officials of the organisation for distinguishing themselves in the line of duty.

The surrounding area, had also been named “Obaatanpa Tiwaa Gardens” in her honour.

Regional directors and the organisation’s Welfare Department, expressed their appreciation to beneficiaries for their respective contributions to EOCO’s success story.

Among the recipients were Commissioner of Police (COP) Frank Adu Poku (retd); late Justice Yao Adegbe Tsar; Justice Stephen Alan Brobbey (retd), and lawyers Biadela Mortey Akpadzi, Stephen Raymond Dapaa-Addo, Theophilus Codjoe, Aba Jacqueline Opoku, Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah, Charles Nana Antwi, George Decardi-Nelson, and Charles Adama Akrong.

The rest were, ACP Kwasi Korankyie Amoah (retd), Brian Anku Sapati, Walter Kwasi Amewu, JC Amoonu-Monney, and COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

In a citation, the EOCO staff, thanked their predecessors, including the current Executive Director of the organisation, Mrs Addo-Danquah, for her outstanding leadership and for spearheading transformative initiatives that had helped to put EOCO on the path of progress.

Among her notable achievements, it said, was the successful implementation of a Scheme of Service, a framework designed to guide the career progression and development of staff.

The citation also recognised her relentless commitment to promoting meritocracy and excellence. Under her leadership, it added that dedicated officers had received well-deserved promotions, a practice that had uplifted the morale of many within the organisation.

“She is not only a leader, but a mentor who recognises talent and hard work. Promotions here are now based on merit, and that has inspired many of us to give of our best,” the citation added.

Additionally, it said Mrs Addo-Danquah’s significant contribution to the crafting of a Repeal Bill, which sought to streamline and enhance the agency’s activities, had been applauded both within and outside the organisation.

“She has shown us what it means to think strategically for the long-term success of EOCO. “Mrs Addo-Danquah is not only interested in results, but also deeply committed to the welfare of the people behind those results,” the citation further said.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Addo-Danquah, expressed appreciation for the honour done to them.

“When I first heard about a programme to celebrate former Executive Directors and Deputy Directors, I thought I was coming to honour others. I had no idea that I would be the one celebrated in such a monumental way.

“As leaders, we draw strength from the people we serve, and I must say your unwavering support motivates me to give of my very best to this institution,” she added.

Mrs Addo-Danquah, said that when a leader felt valued, it sparked the desire to work harder, push further and serve better.

“This bust is not just a symbol of recognition, it is a reminder that my efforts have been seen and appreciated, and for that, I am, on behalf of the others, profoundly grateful for this gesture,” she said.