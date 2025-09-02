Major 2Major Politics

Don’t turn Akwatia by-election into a battlefield – CSOs

2 Min Read
2 Min Read
EC/Sorting/Akwatia/By-electionCSOs/CFF-Ghana

Two leading civil society organisations, the Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF-Ghana) and the Democratic Credentials Network (DCN), have raised concern over the potential for violence in the ongoing Akwatia by-election, urging political tolerance and strict adherence to democratic norms.

In a joint statement issued in Accra on Tuesday (2 September), the groups said Ghana’s by-elections have historically been marred by intimidation, vigilantism and violent clashes, warning that the Akwatia polls must not follow the same path.

“By-elections generally in Ghana turn out to be chaotic with intimidation, brutal attacks on political opponents, and vigilantism taking centre stage. These acts of violence are in stark contrast to the country’s democratic credentials,” the statement said.

The CSOs condemned the circulation of “war songs” by some political actors on social and mainstream media ahead of the election, describing such actions as unacceptable infringements on democratic values.

They outlined five key recommendations to ensure a peaceful contest, including:

More Read

Akwatia by-election/EC/Ghana Police Service/NDC/NPP

Akwatia votes: NDC and NPP lock horns in high-stakes by-election

EC officials sort electoral materials ahead of Akwatia by-election
Guardians of democracy: The media’s responsibility in the Akwatia by-election
Akwatia: Salam Mustapha alleges NDC impersonation plot whead of polls
  • Respecting the rights of citizens to support their preferred political party or candidate;
  • Ensuring strict compliance with electoral guidelines by all stakeholders;
  • Preventing the transportation of vigilante groups into the constituency;
  • Security personnel being properly dressed and identifiable with name tags;
  • Encouraging aggrieved parties to use dialogue to resolve grievances rather than resorting to violence.

The statement was signed by Richard Kasu, Executive Director of CFF-Ghana, and Felix Best Agorvo, Senior Programmes Officer in charge of Electoral Integrity, Peace and Security at DCN.

With tensions already heightened ahead of the by-election, the CSOs emphasised the need for restraint, urging political parties, security agencies, the Electoral Commission, and citizens to work together to protect Ghana’s democratic reputation.

You Might Also Like

Akwatia votes: NDC and NPP lock horns in high-stakes by-election

EC officials sort electoral materials ahead of Akwatia by-election

Guardians of democracy: The media’s responsibility in the Akwatia by-election

Akwatia: Salam Mustapha alleges NDC impersonation plot whead of polls

Share this Article
Previous Article Laurent Freixe/Nestlé/Swiss Food Giant Nestlé fires boss after romantic relationship with employee
Next Article Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie/Gertrude Araba Torkornoo/John Mahama Mahama moves to install Baffoe-Bonnie as new Chief Justice after Torkornoo’s exit
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Olam/President John Mahama/Sunny Verghese/Singapore
Mahama courts Olam in Singapore talks on food security and jobs
Business Major 1
Thomas Partey/Rape/Sexual Assault/Metropolitan Police
Thomas Partey to face rape trial in London after Villarreal-Tottenham clash
Major 2 Sports
President John Mahama/Democracy cup
Democracy thrives only when institutions are strong, transparent and independent – Mahama
General Major 1
Cedi depreciation/dollar/Bank of Ghana
Cedi crashes to GHC11.60 against dollar as govt struggles with currency woes
Business Major 2
Lost your password?