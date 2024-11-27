Deputy Finance Minister pulls gun on constituents at NPP campaign rally

..For demanding accountability

Jimmy Boakye Ansah, the spokesperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Nhyiaeso Constituency in the Ashanti Region, has disclosed the events that compelled the Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Stephen Amoah, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, to pull out a gun on his constituents at a rally.



The gun-pulling incident, became the biggest story of a campaign programme at Atasemanso in the Ashanti Region.



A Luv FM report yesterday, indicates that some of the NPP supporters present at the rally periodically fired toy guns, which generated noise and discomfort for the MP.



In the course of the programme, some disgruntled youth accosted the MP to demand answers about the state of an ongoing astroturf project in the constituency.



Some of them, as per the report, fired guns, which unsettled the MP, who took out his gun due to fear of being attacked.



Confirming the incident to Adom TV, Jimmy Boakye Ansah, explained that the lawmaker was momentarily ruffled by the noise of the toy guns and therefore acted in self-defence.



However, after realizing that they were toy guns, he concealed his weapon and engaged the youth in a fruitful discussion on ongoing projects in the area.



“The MP was caught unawares. They had a good discussion with him, and he gave them some money. The one who pulled the toy gun did it on the blind side of Dr. Amoah,” he is quoted to have said by Adomonline.



The development comes amid reports that the Ghana Police Service has arrested some 26 persons for their involvement in the viral toy gun challenge.

Mr Ansah, explained that the MP had a good discussion with the youth and even gave them some money, but one of them pulled out a toy gun, forcing Dr. Amoah to react.

The incident highlights a growing trend in Kumasi, where young people have been using toy guns, firing them for fun.

However, the Ghana Police Service, has cautioned the public, particularly the youth, to desist from this behaviour, as it constitutes an offence under the Criminal Offences Act of 1960.

A statement issued by the Police Service warned the public to refrain from the act as it violates the Criminal Offences Act.



“We hereby caution the youth to desist from this act as it constitutes the offence of offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace contrary to Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), amongst others.



“We would like to once again assure the public that the Police will do all that it takes for our beloved country to continue to be at peace with herself,” the statement said.

In a related development, the police have arrested 26 individuals for brandishing and firing toy guns indiscriminately in a public space.

The police, have warned that such behaviour will not be tolerated and have urged citizens to report similar incidents to ensure public safety.