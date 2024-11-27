Ada Traditional Council warns Fourth Estate & Allies about Electrochem

The Ada Traditional Council, has issued a stern warning to The Fourth Estate and its affiliates, condemning recent publications that it claims lack factual basis and undermine development efforts in the Ada Traditional Area.

The statement, signed by Djetse Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku I, Paramount Chief of the Ada Traditional Area and President of the Ada Traditional Council, highlights concerns over what it describes as “one-sided journalism” seemingly aimed at tarnishing the reputation of Electrochem Ghana Limited.

The council, asserts that these reports align with the agenda of a group identified as ASLA, which it accuses of attempting to sabotage the progress of Ada.

According to the statement, ASLA’s activities have intensified since Electrochem Ghana Limited took on the task of developing the Songhor Lagoon, a resource of significant economic and cultural importance to the Ada people.

The council expressed disappointment over what it perceives as efforts to incite community members against development projects spearheaded by Electrochem Ghana Limited.

It argued that such narratives jeopardize the livelihoods of the majority, while advancing the interests of a few.

“This form of journalism undermines the collective good and threatens the progress made over decades,” the statement read.

The Ada Traditional Council emphasized its status as the highest customary authority in the region and reiterated its March 2022 resolution to restrict Naana Korlekie Korle II, Queen Mother of the Terkperbiawe Clan, from performing any official duties within the traditional council. The council cited Section 40(4) of the Chieftaincy Act, 2008 (Act 759) as the legal basis for its decision, urging the public to disregard statements made by the queen mother, as they do not represent the council’s position.

The council also criticized Dr Yao Graham of the Third World Network, accusing him of adopting contradictory positions on the dealings between ASLA and Electrochem Ghana Limited.

It alleged that Dr Graham’s support of ASLA’s activities, including facilitating a press conference critical of the council and Electrochem, led to violent incidents in the area.

The council warned Dr Graham to desist from actions that could incite division within the community, threatening legal action if such behaviour continues.

While condemning all forms of violence, the Ada Traditional Council called on law enforcement to hold those responsible for violent acts accountable. It urged all parties to adhere to the principles of the Rule of Law and to seek peaceful avenues for addressing grievances.

The council reiterated its commitment to the development of the Ada Traditional Area, calling on stakeholders to respect its authority and collaborate for the benefit of the community.

The Ada Traditional Council’s warning underscores the tension surrounding development projects in the region, with the Songhor Lagoon’s transformation by Electrochem Ghana Limited emerging as a contentious issue. The council’s call for unity and responsibility comes at a critical time as it seeks to balance development goals with community harmony.

BELOW IS THE UNEDITED STATEMENT ON TITLED; PRESS INTEGRITY AT STAKE: A WARNING TO THE FOURTH ESTATE AND ITS ALLIES

The Ada Traditional Council, has observed with concern recent publications from The Fourth Estate, a media entity, and its associates. These reports, which lack factual basis, seem to be part of an unclear agenda, diverging significantly from the development efforts tied to the Ada area.

The Council believes that this form of one-sided journalism is being used to further the interests of a group that has only become prominent after the arrival of Electrochem Ghana Limited.

This group, known as ASLA, has consistently tried to undermine the progress of Ada through various tactics aimed at tarnishing the reputation of Electrochem Ghana Limited.



As a result, the Ada Traditional Council issues this caution to The Fourth Estate and similar entities, urging them to refrain from inciting members of the community against the development of the Ada Traditional Area. It is crucial to recognize that these false narratives not only undermine the livelihoods of the majority but also promote the selfish interests of a few individuals, at the expense of the collective good. The ongoing efforts and progress made by Electrochem Ghana Limited, which are crucial for the development of our area, must not be jeopardized by irresponsible reporting.



We also wish to make it clear that the Ada Traditional Council is the highest customary authority in the Ada Traditional Area. In line with this, the council has passed a resolution to restrain Naana Korlekie Korle II, Queen Mother of the Terkperbiawe clan, from engaging in any official duties related to the Ada Traditional Council or the Traditional Area as of 23rd March 2022. This decision is in accordance with Section 40(4) of the Chieftaincy Act 2008 (Act 759), which provides the Traditional Council with the power to sanction any chief or queen mother within the Ada Traditional Area.



Therefore, any statements or comments made by Naana Korlekie Korle II should be disregarded, as they do not reflect the official stance of the Ada Traditional Council.



The Council has also observed with growing concern the shifting and inconsistent stance of Dr. Yao Graham of the Third World Network regarding the dealings between ASLA and Electrochem Ghana Limited. At one point, Dr. Graham referred to ASLA’s involvement in the Songhor Lagoon as an “invasion” and salt galamsey. However, in a later instance, he appeared to lend support to ASLA’s efforts by aiding them in organizing a press conference to speak against the Traditional Council and Electrochem.

This contradictory position is troubling, especially given the consequences that followed the press conference, which included the vandalism of properties and the brutalizing of fellow “Adali” in the area.



It must be noted that it took the Ada Traditional Council over forty years to finally get an investor to develop our once-abandoned heritage (Ada Songhor Lagoon).

The Ada Traditional Council wishes to make it clear that it does not condone such divisive actions, nor does it tolerate misinformation. As a result, we issue a formal warning to Dr. Yao Graham to immediately cease engaging in any act that could further disrupt the peace and unity of the Ada Traditional Area.



We strongly advise Dr Graham to refrain from making baseless insinuations that could harm the development of the area and the well-being of its people. Failure to heed this warning will leave the Ada Traditional Council with no choice but to seek legal action against Dr. Graham, as his actions are creating division and unrest within the community.



The Ada Traditional Council unequivocally condemns violence in any form. The council has already urged the police to ensure that those responsible for the violent acts are brought to justice. We call on all to adhere strictly to the principles of the Rule of Law and to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.



The council stresses that peaceful and lawful avenues must be pursued to address grievances and concerns, and we urge all stakeholders to act with restraint and responsibility.

The Ada Traditional Council remains committed to the continued development and unity of the Ada Traditional Area. We call on all parties to respect the authority of the council and contribute positively to the growth of our community.



Sincerely,



Djetse Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku I



Paramount Chief of Ada Traditional Area/President of Ada Traditional Council



Member of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.