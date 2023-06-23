GeneralMajor 3

Bullion van robbery: We’ve adequate security systems to assist in police investigations – Star Oil

Star Oil, a petroleum company, has expressed deep sadness over an armed robbery attack that took place at its Ablekuma Fanmilk station on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

The company confirmed that the robbers targeted a bullion van shortly after its arrival for cash collection at the station.

Star Oil has reassured its customers and the public that they have implemented adequate security systems at their stations to assist in police investigations.

The company stated that it would provide further details regarding the incident once consultations with the Ghana Police are completed.

They also extended their sincere sympathies to the family of the police officer who tragically lost their life during the robbery and to the Ghana Police Service.

The Ghana Police said it will continue their investigations to apprehend those responsible for the crime and bring them to justice.

