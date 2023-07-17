Police arrest Ablekuma bullion van robbery prime suspect in Togo

Two other suspects, Benjamin Ojogbe and Rashid Abdul have also been arrested

One of the key suspects in the Ablekuma bullion van robbery, believed to be a Togolese has been arrested at his hideout in Togo while trying to flee the country after the incident.

The Ghana Police Service in collaboration with Interpol in Togo arrested Blessing Njoma on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in the Togolese town of Asigame following a tip-off.

Blessing Njoma is accused of being key in the robbery of a bullion van in Ablekuma in the Greater Accra Region which resulted in the killing of a police officer, Callistus Amoah who was buried this weekend.

Confirming the arrest of the suspect, a police situational report read in part “On 15/07/23 about 0700 hours, Aflao District Police Command gathered intelligence that one of the suspects in Ablekuma bullion van robbery case has been spotted in Asigame market in Lome Togo.

“Based on the information the District Crime Officer DSP Eric Vondee in charge D/Insprs Gabriel Damadzi, Martin Afari Koranteng and Cpl Issah Ayamba proceeded to Asigame market Lome Togo and with the assistance of Togo Interpol, arrested suspect Blessing Njoma a Nigerian. The suspect was searched on the spot, but nothing incriminating was found on him. The suspect was taken to Togo Interpol Headquarters and when his body was searched old bullet scars were found on the right shoulder.

“According to him, he was shot in Nigeria in 2014 in a fight. Efforts are being made to search his place of abode before extraditing him to Ghana.”

Earlier this month, two other suspects, Benjamin Ojogbe and Rashid Abdul were arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery and killing of the police officer which happened on June 22, 2023.

Their accomplices are being prosecuted in Court.