Meet Kwame Nkrumah’s beautiful grand-daughter who is an actress

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is a name Ghanaians and Africa as a whole will have a hard time forgetting because of his tremendous work and contribution to making the country independent of colonial rulers.

In the spirit of gearing up to celebrate Founders’ Day and Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday on August 4 and September 21 respectively, we present to you one of the grandchildren of Ghana’s first president.

Princess Fathia Nkrumah is the daughter of Kwame Nkrumah’s last child, Sekou Nkrumah and Princess Consolata Akoto-Ampaw.

Princess who has an LLB in law is a model and actress.

As an actress, she has starred in many high-profile movies alongside Eddie Watson Jr, Toosweet Annan, Osas Ighodaro, Chioma Akpotha, Sika Osei, Toyin Abraham, Mawuli Gavor and others.

Princess Fathia, has diverted from the political scene into the arts industry and starred in movies and series like; Single not Searching, Dede and Prophet Baddo.

