Entertainment

I don’t like big manhoods because I like to breathe down there – Nikki Samonas

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

Ghanaian actress and model, Nikki Samonas in a recent interview, revealed that she does not enjoy sex with big penises.

She made this submission on GhOne TV’s late-night show, Duvet.

According to Nikki, she likes to breathe down there, and also perform kegel exercises during sexual intercourse.

The actress also added that her sexual partners enjoy these exercises because it gives them a different sensation especially when thrusting.

“For me, I don’t like big dicks. I like to breathe down there. Cuz I exercise my walls a lot by doing Kegels.

More Read

Yvonne Nelson is a sweet girl – Iyanya confesses

Kumawood star shares heartbreaking account of her daughter’s passing
I have tasted all sizes, so why rush into marriage- Auntie Bee
I stripped naked and cried to God – Yvonne Nelson details ‘spiritual war’

“Also I realized that when you kegel, they(men) like it because it gives different variations of the walls of the vagina. It becomes a little tight when you release it, it becomes a little loose, that’s a different feeling especially when they’re thrusting out and then you hold it.”

Nikki Samonas then proceeded to explain and elaborate more on the topic and her preference.

You Might Also Like

Yvonne Nelson is a sweet girl – Iyanya confesses

Kumawood star shares heartbreaking account of her daughter’s passing

I have tasted all sizes, so why rush into marriage- Auntie Bee

I stripped naked and cried to God – Yvonne Nelson details ‘spiritual war’

Share this Article
Previous Article African farming communities kick start cold-chain in continent
Next Article Meet Kwame Nkrumah’s beautiful grand-daughter who is an actress
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Ghana lacks proper implementation of poverty alleviation policies – Economist
Business Major 1
Bankrupt COCOBOD undertakes GH¢7.93 billion debt restructuring
Business Major 1
Okraku Mantey joins list of new entrants in NPP MP race
Major 1 Politics
NDC UK/Ireland Chapter in disarray  
Major 1 Major Politics
Lost your password?