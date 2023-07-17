NDC UK/Ireland Chapter in disarray  

….Alex Segbefia’s leadership style blamed

The Herald, has picked up reports about frustrations and agitation among members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the delay in holding executive elections in the United Kingdom (UK) branch of the party.

Most of those agitating are blaming the party’s current Director of International Relations, Alex Segbefia and calling on the national executives led by Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, National Chairman and General Secretary respectively, to be up and doing as far as the foreign branches of the party is concerned.

There are indications that the Electoral Commission (EC) will implement the Representation of People’s Amendment Act (ROPAA) in some selected countries abroad with the UK reported to be one of these countries where this will take place curiously, however, this is the only foreign branch of the NDC diaspora that is yet to elect executives, although the tenure of the current executive of the branch is said to have long expired since October 2022.

Fourteen years ago, in Tottenham, Alex Segbefia, who was then the Chairman of the UK/Ireland branch of the UK was reported to have stormed out of a meeting with NDC members in the branch when he was apparently questioned to account to them on his stewardship. That meeting ended abruptly in rancour after he walked out, and those familiar with that incident are muttering ‘dejavu’!

Last month, Mr Segbefia in his capacity as the Director of International Relations convened an emergency meeting with the general members of the branch amidst agitations among members against delayed in executive elections and some financial improprieties amounting to some 35,000 pound sterling.

He was reported to have called the meeting and pre-warned that it was to be a one-way address from him alone.

In the said meeting, he reportedly ordered members not to ask questions or make comments except to listen to his 11 point decrees, some of which include the threat of disciplinary action against any member who demands accountability about some funds raised in the past, funds which some UK-based NDC executives allegedly received, but failed to donate to the 2020 flag-bearer of the party, John Mahama.

An amount of 18,000 pounds sterling was contributed and supposed to have been handed over to Mr Mahama, but there is huge doubt that he received it as he had on numerous occasions failed to acknowledge receipt. Coupled with the delayed in the executive elections, many feel the NDC headquarters has either forgotten about them or not ready for power come December 2024.

The NDC UK, being the only branch without new or retained executives, is boiling with anger and frustration at the national party for failing to look closer at their plight, while the Director of International Relations, runs rampage with his apparently arrogant and dictatorial handling of their affairs which has made the opposition party a laughing stock at meeting of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Thereare reports that Ghana’s Ambassador to the UK, Papa Owusu Ankomah and the NPP’s leadership in that country, are far ahead in their mobilisation of Ghanaians for the first ROPAA as they anticipate that the Jean Mensa led EC, will implement the law.

The NDC is currently protesting against the EC’s plan to implement the law in selected countries, demanding that the law must apply to all countries where Ghanaians are.

But while that protest is going on, it is left to be seen what importance the NDC leadership puts on preparedness.

Many are certain that if the EC goes ahead with its plan, the NDC would clearly not be ready to show up in the UK for the simple reason that its leadership back home in Ghana, has failed to pay attention where it matters.

The Herald is meanwhile, investigating reports from the Germany branch that one Dr Jerome Kpan, has been suspended from the NDC in that country. He is described as a very committed individual who doesn’t spare a moment to demand accountability.

His suspension, said to be a recommendation from Accra, has sparked confusion amongst members of the German branch of the party.