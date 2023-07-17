Okraku Mantey joins list of new entrants in NPP MP race

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries scheduled to take place in 2024 in the remaining constituencies across the country, will witness some new entrants onto the political scene vying to become Members of Parliament (MP).

Names gaining strong grounds in the Eastern Region contest in particular are Sammy Awuku, a former Youth Organizer of the NPP and current CEO, National Lotteries Authority (NLA) who is eyeing the Akwapim North seat, Kwame Appiah Kodua former NPP Regional Organizer for Eastern Region and National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Coordinator who is interested in the Fanteakwa North seat.

Also in the race are Dr Kingsley Agyeman, the CEO of Scholarship Secretariat. He has his eyes on the Abuakwa South where Samuel Atta Akyea is the incumbent MP while Okraku Mantey, Deputy Minister, Tourism and Culture is chasing after the Ayensuano seat.

All these individuals have been tipped to win their various primaries to become parliamentary candidates in the 9th parliamentary elections and make it to parliament.

In most of these constituencies, either the incumbents are not contesting or have lost touch with their constituents hence will not make it at the primaries paving the way for victory for the new entrants. Already, there is a strong desire amongst NPP delegates and supporters that these new aspirants will offer them the needed leadership for growth and development when voted into the Parliament.

Except Ayensuano which is currently an orphan seat represented by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), all incumbent MPs in other constituencies have done an average of two-term.

While Sammy Awuku and Dr Kingsley Agyemang are said to be in the poll lead with 70% expected for them if elections were held today, the ruling party’s delegates and supporters are predicting 50% to 60% for the others.

The NPP in 2020 parliamentary primaries witnessed some incumbent MPs in the Eastern Region losing to new entrants. Amongst them were Eric Kwakye Darfour who lost the Nkawkaw seat to Joseph Frimpong, Mark Assibey-Yeboah, New Juaben South who lost to Michael Okyere Baafi, Seth Acheampong lost Mpraeso seat David Opoku Ansah alias “OPK”, Opare Ansah who lost seat to Boafo in Suhum.

Reasons for the rejection of incumbent MPs and acceptance of new entrants range from non-performance, long stay in parliament, poor leadership style in the constituency.

For the new entrants, contributions of the potential candidates in the constituency, their competence and respect for members featured in responses.

It also emerged that there has been a strategic move by some of the potential entrants during the polling stations, coordinators and constituency executives’ elections. They had gotten closer to the constituency executives and this could inure to the electoral fortunes at the primaries.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey has already picked up nomination forms to contest for the Ayensuano parliamentary seat on the ticket of the governing NPP.

Speaking to journalists after picking up the forms, Okraku-Mantey said he was confident of winning the seat and pledged to use his experience and network to develop the constituency.

“I have a lot to offer the people of Ayensuano,” he said. “I have the experience, the network, and the passion to make a difference in the lives of the people. I am committed to working with the people to develop the constituency and improve the lives of all residents.”

Okraku-Mantey said he would focus on education, infrastructure, and job creation if elected.

He also said he would work to attract investment to the constituency and create opportunities for businesses to grow.

“I believe that Ayensuano has the potential to be a great place… I am committed to working with the people to realize that potential,” he added.