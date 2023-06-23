Police officer killed in a bullion van attack at Ablekuma left behind a baby

Reports indicate that the police officer who was killed in a robbery attack launched on a bullion van and identified as Lance Corporal Calystus Amoah, was survived by a wife and baby.

According to a report by the Daily Graphic, Lance Corporal Amoah got married in 2022.

However, the exact age of the baby cannot be ascertained.

The late Lance Corporal Calystus Amoah according to the report, passed out of the Pwalugu Police Training School in 2017 and was serving at the National Protection Unit (NPU) at Ghana Police Service headquarters in Accra.

Four armed robbers during an operation shot and killed LCpl Calystus Amoah when a bullion van he was escorting made a stop at the Ablekuma FanMilk Star Oil filling station.

The incident which unfolded on Thursday, June 22, 2023, is said to have claimed the life of the police officer on the spot despite frantic efforts by eyewitnesses to transport the deceased to a hospital.

The Ghana Police Service mounted a manhunt for the four robbers involved in the gruesome murder of the officer on Thursday while sending prayers up for the bereaved family.

The police are, however, yet to announce the arrest of the culprits.