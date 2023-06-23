Asamoah Gyan reacts to Thomas Partey’s $200 million offer from Saudi Arabia

Former Black Star captain Asamoah Gyan has reacted to a reported $200 million

offer from a Saudi Arabian club to lure Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

Gyan tweeted a zipped mouth emoji in reaction to a tweet that asked whether Partey, considering his age, should accept the offer or reject the offer and aim at staying in Europe.

Gyan, during his career, made a surprise move from Sunderland to the United Arab Emirates after just a season in England.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, he explained that UEA club Al Ain made him an offer ‘he could not resist’.

“I was enjoying my football, but Al Ain offered me wages that instantly made me the best-paid footballer in Africa. I couldn’t resist,” he said.

According to the Saudi offer for Partey, he would receive an annual salary of $100 million, tax free in a two-year deal.

“Arsenal star Thomas Partey has been offered $200 million in wages by a club in Saudi Arabia. Partey will earn an annual, tax-free salary of $100 million if he signs the two-year deal. The Saudi clubs keen on Partey are Al Ahli, Al Nassr, and Al Khaleej,” former Ghana Football Association spokesperson Saanie Daara reported in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey, 30, has attracted interest from Italian side Juventus, which offered him a three-year contract.

Thomas Partey, who joined Arsenal in the summer of 2020, has two years left on his current contract.