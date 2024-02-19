Major 1Politics

Bawumia names campaign team for election 2024

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has unveiled the campaign team for its flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, ahead of the 2024 polls.

The list includes Dr. Bawumia as the Chairman of the campaign steering committee, while Dan Botwe was unveiled as the Strategist for the campaign.

Dr. Gideon Boako was also named as the spokesperson for the party’s 2024 campaign, while Dennis Edward Aboagye was named Director of Communications.

This announcement came after the NPP’s National Executive Committee meeting held today, Monday, February 19, 2024.

NPP stalwart, Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, and former Minister of Roads, Kwasi Amoako Atta among others took part in the meeting.

Below is the full list:

CAMPAIGN TEAM LIST
CHAIRMAN – Dr. Bawumia (Himself)
Vice Chairman – Running Mate

ADVISORS
National Chairman, Stephen Ayensu Ntim
John Agyekum Kufuor
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Freddie Blay
Elizabeth Ohene
Joyce Aryee
Chief of staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

Operations
Justin Frimpong Kodua

STRATEGIST/CHAIRMAN
Dan Botwe

Vice Chairs
Fred Oware
Nana Akomea

Manager
Frederick Opare Ansah

Deputies
Antoinette Tsiboe Darko
OB Amoah
Dr. Ibrahim Anyars

Electoral Affairs
Peter Mac Manu
National Executives
Regional Chairs

Senior Aides
Kwabena Agyepong
Kofi Dzamesi
John Boadu
Dr. Suzanna Ali
Salifu Said
Sammy Awuku
Kwasi Nyame Baafi
Nii Adjei Sowah

Identifiable groups
Joseph Cudjoe

Coastal Campaign
Hawa Koomson

Middle belt
Nana Ayew Afriyie

Northern Belt
Dominic Nitiwul

Director of Communications
Dennis Edward Aboagye

Assistants
Adomako Baafi
Akbar

Spokesperson
Dr. Gideon Boako

