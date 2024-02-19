Bawumia names campaign team for election 2024

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has unveiled the campaign team for its flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, ahead of the 2024 polls.

The list includes Dr. Bawumia as the Chairman of the campaign steering committee, while Dan Botwe was unveiled as the Strategist for the campaign.

Dr. Gideon Boako was also named as the spokesperson for the party’s 2024 campaign, while Dennis Edward Aboagye was named Director of Communications.

This announcement came after the NPP’s National Executive Committee meeting held today, Monday, February 19, 2024.

NPP stalwart, Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, and former Minister of Roads, Kwasi Amoako Atta among others took part in the meeting.

Below is the full list:

CAMPAIGN TEAM LIST

CHAIRMAN – Dr. Bawumia (Himself)

Vice Chairman – Running Mate

ADVISORS

National Chairman, Stephen Ayensu Ntim

John Agyekum Kufuor

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Freddie Blay

Elizabeth Ohene

Joyce Aryee

Chief of staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

Operations

Justin Frimpong Kodua

STRATEGIST/CHAIRMAN

Dan Botwe

Vice Chairs

Fred Oware

Nana Akomea

Manager

Frederick Opare Ansah

Deputies

Antoinette Tsiboe Darko

OB Amoah

Dr. Ibrahim Anyars

Electoral Affairs

Peter Mac Manu

National Executives

Regional Chairs

Senior Aides

Kwabena Agyepong

Kofi Dzamesi

John Boadu

Dr. Suzanna Ali

Salifu Said

Sammy Awuku

Kwasi Nyame Baafi

Nii Adjei Sowah

Identifiable groups

Joseph Cudjoe

Coastal Campaign

Hawa Koomson

Middle belt

Nana Ayew Afriyie

Northern Belt

Dominic Nitiwul

Director of Communications

Dennis Edward Aboagye

Assistants

Adomako Baafi

Akbar

Spokesperson

Dr. Gideon Boako