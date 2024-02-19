Complicit Bawumia cannot fight corruption; Mahama is our surest bet- NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) has cast doubts over the anti-corruption credentials of Vice President and NPP Flagbearer for the 2024 elections, Alhaji Muhamdu Bawumia.

Describing the Vice President as an “appearance fee merchant” in reference to claims by former GFA strongman, Kwesi Nyantakyi and former Deputy Finance Minister, Charles Adu Boahen, that the Vice President could be induced with money to support the award of contracts to prospecive bidders in secret recordings, NDC Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi, questioned how Bawumia could fight corruption.

Mr Gyamfi was speaking at the NDC’s regular “Moment of Truth” briefings at its Adabraka Head office.

He lampooned the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government over revelations at a sitting of the Public Accounts Committe of Parliament that $12 million equivalent to GHS153 million had been spent on the stillborn Agyapa Royalties arrangement.

Labelling the expenditure as “unconscionable”, Mr Gyamfi highlighted it as one more example of corruption under the NPP government.

Mr Gyamfi further accused the Vice President of “orchestrating the PDs scandal by relaxing stringent requirements such as the condition precedents of a Bank guarantee.

He said the $12 million expenditure on the Agyapa deal amounted to wilfully causing financial loss to the state and indicated the NDC’s intentions to look into the matter with a view to prosecuting offending parties, if it wins the 2024 elections.