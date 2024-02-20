NDC says Dr Bawumia not originator of Digital Public Bus Transport system in Ghana

The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has raised concerns over the new Tap and Go Transport Service launched by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday February 19, 2024.

He refuted the claims that ,Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the originator of Ghana’s digital public bus transport system and argued that the concept was developed during the previous NDC government’s tenure.

The Tap and Go Transport Service is a digital platform that allows passengers to pay for their fares using a reloaded card, which they can tap on a device installed on buses or rails when they join them.

The service also, includes a system for monitoring the buses using CCTV cameras, which the Vice President said was developed in Ghana.

However, the National Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, on his X-account said, the NDC government’s introduction of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system back in 2016, aimed at providing reliable and affordable public transport solutions.

He claimed that the BRT system, was a similar concept to the newly launched digital public bus transport system known as Tap and Go Transport Service launched by Dr Bawumia, adding that the NDC government’s vision was to address the challenges faced by commuters by introducing an efficient public transportation system.

The NDC’s National Communication Officer, accused the current administration of failing to fully implement the BRT system, which could have resolved some of the transport challenges faced by Ghanaians today and emphasized the need for proper execution and advancement of promising ideas to benefit citizens.

Mr Gyamfi, accused Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of being a “pathological liar” and misleading the public regarding the origin of Ghana’s digital public bus transport system.

He pointed out that during the commissioning of the Ayalolo bus system, former President John Mahama and Fiifi Kwetey, who was the Minister of Transport at the time, were among the first individuals to ride on the bus.

Sammy Gyamfi, therefore urged Ghanaians to Ignore the pathological liar Dr Bawumia’s claims that he is the originator of Ghana’s digital public bus transport system

The Ayalolo bus system was introduced in 2016 under the administration of the NDC. The system aimed to enhance public transportation in the Greater Accra Region by providing state-of-the-art buses equipped with various amenities and features for the comfort of commuters.

The project received recognition for its ambition and efforts to modernize Ghana’s transportation infrastructure.