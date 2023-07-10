Bawumia is ‘someone you should be afraid of’ – NDC vice chairman in viral video

The First National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sofo Awudu Azorka, popularly known as Chief Azoka, has been captured in a viral video saying that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is a dangerous person.

In the said video, Chief Azoka could be heard saying that Bawumia played a vital role in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) winning the presidency.

He said that the vice president is one to be feared because he is a liar.

“Anybody who lies can do any kind of a bad thing.

“Bawumia is somebody you would have to be afraid of… he was the one who helped them to win the elections,” Chief Azoka said in the Dagbani.

One of the men, whom the NDC vice chair was communicating with, in response to his comments described the vice president as a “dangerous man”.

It is not clear when the said video was taken but the NDC vice chairman, who is also the founder and leader of the Pro-NDC vigilante group, Azoka Boys, and the people he was with were wary of the threat of Dr Bawumia.

Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia has said that the NDC is having nightmares about him because they know that if he becomes the candidate of the NPP, their campaign would be dead on arrival.

Speaking to party members in the Ashanti Region, the vice president said that the campaign message of the NDC since the inception of the 4th Republic is that the NPP does not like Muslims and Northerners but if he is made the flagbearer of the party, this message would be illogical.

“If you look at all the 10 people who would be competing for the NPP flagbearership position, I’m the person the NDC fears most. They are not talking about the 9 other candidates; in the morning they talk about Bawumia; in the afternoon, Bawumia; in the evening, Bawumia; in their dreams; Bawumia.

“Why are they so afraid of me? It is because I’m the only person who poses a threat to them in their three strongholds? – the Northern Region, the Volta Region and the Zongo communities… they know I would beat them in the Northern part of Ghana. The Zongo communities have also promised to vote for me … so their campaign would be dead on arrival.

“The campaign of the NDC since 1992 has been based on tribalism and religion. And so, if the NPP chooses Dr Bawumia as its flagbearer their campaign would fall underwater,” he said.