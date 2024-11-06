Bawumia extoled as compassionate & visionary leader

– Akomadan Omanhene

Nana Boakye Akuamoah Boateng II, the Omanhene of Akomadan, has endorsed Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer for the 2024 election, praising him as a compassionate and visionary leader.

Speaking at a recent community event, Nana Boateng, commended Dr Bawumia’s commitment to public service and social welfare and highlighted his impact on vulnerable communities across Ghana.

He specifically noted Dr Bawumia’s dedication to supporting the underprivileged, including his ongoing support for individuals affected by leprosy and other initiatives aimed at assisting those in need..

The Omanhene, remarked that Dr Bawumia’s focus on empowering marginalized communities and reducing poverty underscores his vision for a more inclusive Ghana.

These efforts, according to Nana Boateng, reflect Dr Bawumia’s genuine concern for the well-being of all Ghanaians.

Nana Boateng, also lauded Dr Bawumia’s expertise in governance and economic management, citing his leadership in promoting financial inclusion, digital transformation, and public sector reform.

Recalling a recent act of kindness, Nana Boateng, shared a personal story about Dr Bawumia’s promise to build a house for a deprived woman in the Upper West Region, describing it as a moving example of his dedication to service.

“He celebrates his birthday with the elderly and those affected by leprosy, sharing a meal with them,” Nana Boateng said.

“Dr. Bawumia is truly empathetic, intelligent, and visionary, and he is the right leader for this country.”

“Personally, what I witnessed about this man brought me to tears the other day. Dr. Bawumia helped a deprived woman in the Upper West Region, stating that he would build a house for her. I was deeply touched by his act of service. Dr. Bawumia, you are a good person and the right leader for this country.”

