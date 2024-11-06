Akufo-Addo gov’t hiding ongoing dumsor over US$2 billion debt

– Says Mahama, as he cites Sunon Asogli shutdown

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate, has accused the government of attempting to shift the responsibility for the current power crisis onto a future NDC administration, if the opposition party wins the upcoming election.

John Mahama, insisted that the government has deliberately refrained from issuing a load-shedding timetable to conceal the full extent of the country’s electricity issues, which has resulted in an estimated US$2 billion debt.

The NDC flagbearer’s comments, come as the Independent Power Producer, Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited, has denied receiving any part of the US$30 million directed by the Ministry of Finance for release by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD), despite government assurances.

This update, follows Sunon Asogli’s recent shutdown of its 560MW power plant due to an outstanding debt of US$259 million owed by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to him, this ongoing disruption stems from Sunon Asogli’s recent withdrawal from the power supply sector, which exacerbated the crisis.

He further alleged that the administration intends to leave an estimated US$2 billion debt within the energy sector for the next government to address, which would severely constrain future solutions and deepen the sector’s challenges.

Mahama, made these remarks while addressing supporters in Ehiamankyene, in the Krachi West District of the Oti Region, where he was expected to wrap up his campaign yesterday.

“We do not have a stable plant because Sunon Asogli has shut down its plant due to significant unpaid debt owed by the government. As a result, dumsor has returned and this is because the government is not being truthful with Ghanaians, in our previous administration we implemented a load-shedding timetable to manage the crisis but the current government refuses to do so because they fear being blamed for bringing back dumsor.

“However the reality is that dumsor is back, they know the NDC is likely to come to power, so they are trying to shift this burden onto us, additionally they are planning to pass an estimated bill of two billion dollars in debt within the energy sector to the next NDC administration,” he stated.

Dr Elikplim Apetorgbor, Business Development Manager at Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited, explained earlier that efforts to settle the debt in instalments have not yet produced any tangible results.

“We received notification from the Controller and Accountant General’s Department in the first week of our shutdown. They informed us that the Ministry of Finance authorized them to pay us $30 million. But they are having some challenges.

“It was in the week of salary payments and they have to split this payment into five or six tranches. We are in November, and not even one tranche has been received but the assurance was that they will try and pay one tranche in their week of salary payment and the rest will come before the end of October. Here we are, not even one of the tranches has been paid.

“It is unfortunate the Ministry of Finance has been reduced to an official propaganda office. It is such a sensitive office to be used for that. I will advise that whatever information the Finance Minister provides or shares with the public, kindly double check to ensure that you are dealing with the right information,” he said.

Ghana’s energy sector has been grappling with persistent debt issues, affecting several Independent Power Producers (IPPs) who supply electricity to the national grid.

Stakeholders in the energy sector have called for greater transparency and timely payments to prevent future shutdowns and maintain energy stability in the country.

Mahama, also projected that the party will secure a victory in the Greater Accra Region by a margin of three hundred thousand votes in the upcoming December 7 elections.

“We want to increase the vote that we get from Volta and the Oti regions, and I am sure that if we are able to do that, it will also increase our vote in Greater Accra. Greater Accra we won it the last time…We need to win with about three hundred thousand votes and we need to widen the gap in the Volta region.

“NPP got about a hundred thousand votes in the Volta region the last time and we got about eight hundred thousand votes, we need to decrease the votes that they get in the Volta region. I don’t think NPP will get about three hundred thousand votes in the Volta region,” he said.

Meanwhile, his running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, began a two-day campaign tour of the Volta Region yesterday.