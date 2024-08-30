Asantehene’s destoolment of Sabronum Gyaasehene, two others over ‘galamsey’

The destoolment of Sabronum Gyaasehene, and two others by the Overlord of the Ashanti kingdom, Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, over galamsey, served as a sobering wake-up call regarding the inextricable link, between illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey and the involvement of chiefs.

According to reports, The trio incurred the wrath of the King, following a review of a petition submitted by some concerned inhabitants of the traditional area—currently without a paramount chief.

The document, read publicly before the Asanteman Council at the Manhyia Palace on Monday (26 August), accused the Gyaasehene of engaging in illegal mining and contributing to the destruction of the area’s sole drinking water source, River Asuonfou.

During the proceedings, the Gyaasehene denied the allegations, supported by testimony from the Kyeamehene. However, other traditional authorities, including the Baamuhene, opposed him.

Testimonies revealed that many traditional leaders in the area were implicated in the illegal activities, with some receiving funds from miners.

The action of Otumfuo, highlights a harsh reality that can no longer be ignored – the unchecked exploitation of the nation’s precious mineral resources is not just an environmental or economic issue, but a matter of grave national security.

For years, a lot of people, especially members of the political class, have had their way, degrading the forest, without accountability. The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who in 2017, put his presidency on the line, must take a cue from the decisive decision of Otumfuo, and deal with members of his party, who are violating every protocol, as far as the fight against galamsey is concerned.

It is sad that chiefs, who are custodians of the lands in their jurisdiction, sit unconcerned, while illegal miners, together with their collaborators, who are mostly Chinese, lay waste to our forest and river bodies.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, the action taken by Otumfuo, represents not just a chance to punish recalcitrant Chiefs, but an opportunity to safeguard the future and well-being of all Ghanaians.

This is a good fighting talk, and as a newspaper, we urge him and to sustain the tempo of tackling crooks, who not only undermine his authourity, but that of the state.

It is crucial at this point, for the government to give the Asantehene, all the help he needs to rid his kingdom of unscrupulous Chiefs, whose actions are a threat not only to food security, but national security, as well.