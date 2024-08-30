Mpraeso, Abetifi, Abuakwa mob Bawumia on Eastern regional campaign

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Wednesday, took his campaign to the Eastern Region, visiting the Abetifi, Mpraeso and Abuakwa constituencies.

The paramount chief of Mpraeso, praised Dr Bawumia’s leadership, urging Ghanaians to disregard the ‘liar’ label attached to him by opposition elements.

They acknowledged his contributions to Ghana’s progress, citing the country’s ranking among the top three in the world in various areas.

“Many are quick to label Dr Bawumia as a liar. However, all his pronouncements are good, he’s a good leader. Due to his efforts, Ghana is now ranked among the top three in the world in a number of areas.”

Dr Bawumia, has been emphasizing the significance of the free Senior High School policy, highlighting its benefits to Ghanaians.

As part of his ‘It Is Possible’ campaign, Dr Bawumia, visited the Bono East Region on Tuesday, engaging with chiefs, stakeholders, and citizens to garner support for his 2024 general elections bid.

During his campaign, Dr Bawumia touted the NPP government’s successful implementation of the free SHS policy.

He noted that many Ghanaians, have benefited from the policy and the NPP, must be rewarded for the initiative.

“We promised to implement free SHS, and we delivered despite objection from John Mahama. The beauty is that many have benefitted.”

At Abuakwa South, the home of President Akufo-Addo, showed massive support for Dr Bawumia, when he visited as part of his campaign tour of the Eastern Region.

From Abetifi in the morning and Mpraeso in the afternoon, where he had interactions with traditional rulers, market women and people on the streets, Dr Bawumia, got a tumultuous reception at Akyem Asafo in the Abuakwa South constituency, where both young and old gathered to welcome him.

Before his arrival at Akyem Asafo, the NPP flagbearer and his entourage, first called on the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, who along with sub-chiefs from his traditional area, welcomed Bawumia.

While, Dr Bawumia, paid homage to the Okyenhene, thousands, mostly young people had gathered in neighbouring Akyem Asafo, waiting for the arrival of the man they hope will succeed President Akufo-Addo.

The youth, many of whom joined the milling crowds from neighbouring towns and villages on foot and on motorcycles, defied the rains and waited for Dr Bawumia for over five hours.

The Vice President, eventually arrived around 7 pm, in the company of the current Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea and the current parliamentary candidate, Dr Kingsley Agyemang, among a host of NPP stalwarts.

Amidst cheers, Dr Bawumia delivered a speech, touching on the achievements of the Akufo-Addo government, and several of his own policies, which he plans to implement from January 2025 if elected President.

With the majority of the crowd being the youth, Dr Bawumia focused more on job creation and his flagship programme to train one million youth in ICT, which he said would offer them jobs in Ghana and abroad.