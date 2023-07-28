Major 2Major Politics

Another by-election in the offing as Ahanta MP is set to resign

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ahanta West, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, is reportedly set to resign.

According to a news report by Kessben TV, Kojo Kum has written to the national leadership of the NPP that he wants to step down for health reasons on two occasions.

The Kessben TV report indicated that the party’s leadership wants the Ahanta West legislator to continue, but his family is insisting that he has to resign because he cannot continue due to his health.

The NPP parliamentary candidate recently returned from the United States of America, where he received some medical treatment.

Kojo Kum, who was the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, resigned from his position on February 3, 2023, due to his ill health.

He has been bedridden since 2021, after he fell ill.

Kojo Kum resignation would lead to the 3rd by-election of the 8th Parliament of Ghana.

Already, two by-elections have been held for this parliament, the Assin North and the Kumawu by-elections.

