Hunger Project unveils new vision towards poverty alleviation

By Patrick Biddah

The Hunger Project, a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) with presence in countries across the globe, has launched its new vision and mission in Ghana .

The new mission, is set to see the organization roll out some projects on five thematic areas towards ending hunger.

These are improving nutrition, encouraging local production, innovation and technology, biodiversity, as well as reducing food losses .

In his welcome address at the launch in Accra on Thursday July 27, 2023, the Ghana Country Director for Hunger Project , Mr Samuel Erasmus Afrane, was optimistic that the new paradigm in terms of the mission, will help eradicate hunger which can be achieved using a community-based approach.

With the tag line “ A world Without Hunger “ which is the vision , Mr Afrane indicated that they are building on existing successes in order to achieve ultimate results.

Its new mission, is also seeking to facilitate individual and collective action to transform the systems of inequity that creates hunger and cause it to persist.

Already, Hunger Project working with the Ghana Health Service, has improved maternal and child healthcare in 15 epicenter rural clinics in the Eastern, Central and Volta regions of Ghana.

These has seen the reduction of poverty from 19percent to 4percent in some of these areas and has therefore seen to the establishment of additional 38 epicenters in the Eastern region, but 45 across the country.

Since its activities in Ghana in 1997, Mr Afrane, said over 350,000 Ghanaians in 542 rural communities have benefited from them.

For example, some of these beneficiaries , he outlined were trained in Nkawkaw in the Eastern region, where the women were empowered in female economic programmes. They included; pottery, palm oil production and mushroom production.

A total of 2,500 volunteers, he further revealed, have been trained and leading in production of agriculture, health and nutrition, as well as education .

In a keynote address delivered for him , the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, gave the assurance that his Ministry shares in the vision of Hunger Project.

The government flagship programme of planting for Food and Jobs , he added will further help to augment the efforts being made by the Hunger Project in eradicating hunger.

A former deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, Abraham Dwoma Odoom, who was the Special Guest of Honour, but had his speech read on his behalf ,called for the need to give insurance to crop producing farmers which will cushion them during losses .

He was also of the view that mechanization and land preparation, are key in getting better and substantial yields which should be considered.

In a televised remarks by the Global Chief Executive Officer and President of The Hunger Project, Tim Prewitt , the unveiling of the new mission and visions is also the beginning of the goal of giving food and eradicating poverty for the next generation.

There were solidarity messages from others partners of Hunger Project, including Blue Town company and the Australian High Commission.