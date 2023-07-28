GeneralMajor 1

Opuni challenges adoption of Honyenuga’s proceedings

Former Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni, has filed a motion for Stay of Proceedings at the High Court to challenge the adoption of retired Justice Clemence Honyenuga’s proceedings.

Following the Court of Appeal’s ruling on July 3, for the High Court not to start the trial afresh (Dr Novo) as per earlier ruling of Justice Kwasi Anokye Gyimah, the new Judge Justice Aboagye Tandoh on Tuesday, July 25, adopted the previous proceedings.

The court then adjourned the case to yesterday, Thursday, July 27 for the trial to resume.

However, when the case was called, Samuel Codjoe, counsel for Dr Opuni informed the Court that they have filed a motion for Stay of Proceedings and the return date is on October 12.

The prosecution represented by Mrs. Evelyn Keelson, a Chief State Attorney and counsel for businessman, Seidu Agongo and agricult, say they have not been served.

Justice Aboagye Tandoh, after listening to the parties adjourned the case to October 12 for determination of that motion and further orders.

Dr Opuni and Seidu Agongo, have pleaded not guilty to 27 charges, including willfully causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, corruption by public officers in contravention of the Public Procurement Act involving the loss of over GHc200 million in a fertilizer procurement.

