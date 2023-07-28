New Lottery, Game Park hits town! 

Game Park Limited, a private lotto operator in Ghana, has commissioned an ultra-modern draw studio in Accra with the name the Black Star Studio, significance attached to the history of the forebearers and the relationship with the diaspora.

The new building located in the premises of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) will serve as the draw studios for the private lotto operator in its quest to become the biggest lotto operator in Ghana.

A group of selected journalists were taken round the new edifice by management of Game Park Limited and also to witness the first live draw supervised by NLA officials.

Commissioning the draw studio, the Chief Executive Officer of Game Park, Madam Bibi Bright, stated that they are excited to partner with the NLA to introduce innovative and exciting games for its patrons, adding that Game Park Limited offers great business opportunities through its operations.

She noted that the company has been able to fulfill the conditions of their license which required Game Park Limited to start operation within 90 days after the license was issued.

“The 90 days preparations saw us put together a world class platform which would give players the best lottery experience in Ghana”. She added.

Madam Bibi Bright, emphasized that Game Park Limited’s commitment to the integrity of their draw processes is a significant aspect that distinguishes the company.

She mentioned that they have obtained regulatory approval for their highest standard operation procedures, which they are fully dedicated to implementing.

She gave her assurance to patrons of the game and the people of Ghana that they will uphold the utmost level of integrity, ensuring that they can place their trust in the product saying; the launch, marks an important step for Game Park Limited in its quest to become the biggest private lotto operator in Ghana.

The Head of Operations at the National Lottery Authority, Andrew Tuah, noted that it was excited to partner with Game Park Limited to introduce innovative and exciting games for its patrons while increasing its revenue.

He added that Game Park Limited offers great business opportunities through its operations for agents nationwide and was hopeful that patrons and Ghanaians will be excited with the games they are bringing on board.

Game Park Limited also used the commissioning of its new edifice to hold its first official live draw, with a promise of a world-class and an exciting lottery experience in Ghana.

The touring of the studio was accompanied by the CEO of Game Park Limited, Madam Bibi Bright, the Director of Legal at NLA, Madam Afumwaa Bruce, the Head of NLA Operations, Mr Andrew Tuah and executives from Supreme Ventures Limited, the Technical Service Provider of Game Park Limited.