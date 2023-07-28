Banda MP to drop names of  gov’t appointees who have lost million

The First Deputy Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for Banda, Ibrahim Ahmed, has said that Ghanaians should brace themselves for a scandal that is worse than that of the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.



Ibrahim Ahmed, suggested some monies have been stolen from other government appointees far more than that of the former sanitation minister.

This comes as the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) and the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) have called for a transparent and comprehensive investigation into the alleged theft of substantial amounts of money and personal effects from the home of the former Minister of Sanitation.

The groups expressed concern about the source and intended use of the funds, which reportedly, include US$1 million, €300,000, and unspecified millions of Ghanaian cedis.

“It seems unconscionable to think of a public officer and a renowned political personality keeping such colossal amounts of money outside of the banking sector,” the anti-corruption groups said in a statement.

They also called for the immediate passage of the Conduct of Public Officer’s Bill, which would strengthen Ghana’s asset declaration regime.

“The Conduct of Public Officer’s Bill has been in front of Cabinet for more than a year without no clear commitment to having it laid before parliament for consideration and passage,” the groups said.

They also called for strengthening the Criminal Code (Amendment) Act, 2003 (Act 646) to provide for the reverse burden of proof in addressing illicit enrichment.

“What this case brings to the fore is that, the time has come in Ghana for the government to enact laws that will strengthen the Criminal Offences, Act 1960 (Act 29) and other anti-corruption laws to include reverse burden of proof in addressing illicit enrichment,” the groups added.

They urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to take a decisive action in addressing alleged corruption cases and “back his rhetoric on fighting corruption in Ghana by expelling the popular perception of interferences in corruption investigations, involving persons in his government.”

The groups’ call for transparency comes after Dapaah’s resignation from her ministerial position on July 22, 2023.

Cecilia Dapaah is being investigated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor after court documents revealed that the minister and her family lost US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis in cash; assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000 and handbags, perfumes, and jewellery valued at US$95,000, during a robbery.

Speaking in an interview on Accra FM, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Ahmed said “there is another one coming and the money involved is way more and the money involved is crazy.







“It is not the same person (Cecilia Dapaah), it is a different person. These people… Cecilia’s money is even small,” he said in Twi.





The Banda legislator added that “We are investigating the matter and we would soon release details”.