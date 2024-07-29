‘Akufo-Addo yet to commit to peaceful transfer of power’

..Says Asiedu Nketia as he warns security chiefs

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, in Tamale on Saturday, challenged the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, to publicly declare his commitment to a peaceful handover of power to the winner of the December 7, 2024, presidential election, as other presidents did in times past.

General Mosquito, expressed concerns about President Akufo-Addo’s previous statements that he would hand over power to a candidate from his party; the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which he believed were mere political pomposity meant to excite his party’s followers.

He mentioned how the late Jerry John Rawlings, John Kufuor, the late John Evans Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama, had at various times when they led the country, declared their willingness to a peaceful transfer of power after the election, and asked President Akufo-Addo, to emulate them.

The NDC Chairman, emphasised that such statements undermine the democratic process and raise questions about the President’s willingness to respect the election outcome.

He called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo-Dampare and the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) to remain steadfast and impartial in the face of any undue pressure from President Akufo-Addo.

Speaking at the NDC’s campaign launch in Tamale on Saturday, July 27, 2024, Asiedu Nketia, advised the IGP to stand firm and do the right thing in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections, despite any external influences.

He emphasised the importance of the security forces’ independence and neutrality, particularly in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

“My message to the IGP and the Chief of Defense Staff is simple, the day you were commissioned into leadership of our security services, you swore an oath to protect the interest of Ghanaians. You didn’t swear to protect the interest of any regime that is in power for the time being.

We know you’re working under undue pressure, but, please you can absorb that pressure and do the right thing for the next four months.

“If you fail, on the day of accountability, you will not have the president who is pressuring you now to come to your defence, you will be left on your own and your God.

“This is the time for positive defiance. You cannot be following wrong instructions under the excuse of order from above, no order from above. You swore an oath to protect this country.”

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC’s 2024 flagbearer, criticized his NPP counterpart, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for asking Ghanaians to vote for him in the 2024 general elections, saying the youth cannot afford to waste another four years trying out Dr Bawumia’s unproven leadership.

He slammed Dr Bawumia for his role in the current government, which Mahama claims has mismanaged the economy.

Mahama emphasised that Dr Bawumia, does not deserve the opportunity to lead the country, given his past performance, stating that the youth are clamouring for an experienced hand, who will create opportunities for them.

“On December 7, Ghana must change course, we cannot solve the crisis in which we are with the same people who caused the problem. Several years ago, somebody [President Akufo-Addo] came and said try me, the result is what we’re seeing today. Today, another person [Dr Bawumia] has come and he’s also saying try me.

“And he’s saying the same things the one who has put us in this ditch said eight years ago. And what they are saying is that if they don’t deliver after four years, change me.

“The youth of this country don’t have four years to waste. The youth of this country are in a hurry to create the opportunities that will make them live a dignified life. They are not going to try somebody and four years take him off. The youth want an experienced hand.”

Mr Mahama, called on party members to remain vigilant until all ballots are counted by the Electoral Commission (EC) in the 2024 general elections.

He urged supporters to commit to protecting the ballot boxes on Election Day.

He emphasised that every aspect of the electoral process, will be closely monitored to prevent any potential rigging in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Everybody needs to prepare, we’re not going to sleep for 48 hours until all the ballots have been counted. None of us is going to sleep for 48 hours until all the ballots have been counted.”

“And I wish to assure all Ghanaians who intend to vote for the NDC, I can promise you that we will protect every single vote.

“We have had our issue with the Electoral Commission, but we’re prepared to give them the benefits of the doubt,” he assured.

George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organiser, vowed to resist any attempts by opponents to steal ballot boxes during the 2024 general elections.

He warned that the NDC would confront individuals who attempt to snatch ballot boxes.

Opare Addo expressed confidence in the party’s victory, citing their success in protecting ballot boxes during the Assin North by-election, adding that they will protect the ballot papers at the peril of their lives.

“My last message is to the Electoral Commission, Madam Jane Mensa, come December 7…we’re not asking anybody to cheat for NDC, we’re very confident we’re winning the elections. But woe unto any man born of a woman, who would dare go to any polling station and do the untoward, we will face them squarely.

“We were in the Assin North and we protected the ballot boxes, and we will protect the ballot boxes at the peril of our lives come December 7.”

He stated that the youth are clamouring for the NDC’s Mahama to rescue the nation.

“We’re looking for a Ghana that we all want. We’re looking for a Ghana where our dreams and aspirations can be met. I believe in the vision of John Mahama, when he promises he does it, Mahama is the key to the problems we are looking for.”

Professor Joshua Alabi, the party’s Campaign Director, emphasised that the electorate will not be swayed by the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) deceitful tactics.

He expressed confidence that Ghanaians will see through the NPP’s attempts to manipulate them and vote for the NDC in the 2024 general elections.

Prof Alabi declared, “The people are wide awake and have seen the truth.”

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, a member of the NDC’s manifesto committee, shared a bold vision for the party’s performance in the Northern Region, aiming to win 14 out of 18 seats.

He noted that while the Volta Region is the NDC’s stronghold, the Northern Region drives the party’s energy.

He criticised the Akufo-Addo government for economic mismanagement, stating, “Every single sector of the economy is in a mess.”

He believes this will compel Ghanaians to vote for the NDC, as they have seen through the government’s failures.”

Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central, urged voters to reject the NPP’s flagbearer in the 2024 general elections.

He accused Dr Bawumia of driving the country to the brink of collapse through his leadership of the government’s Economic Management Team.

Ayariga emphasised that Dr Bawumia has a proven track record of mismanaging the economy.

In a comparison between the NDC’s flagbearer and Dr Bawumia, Ayariga noted that the former has a track record of delivering a strong economy, whereas the latter does not.

“Mahama produced the best economic growth as Chairman of the Economic Management Team in 2010, not in the history of Ghana, but the whole world. The second Northern Candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the Chairman of the Economic Management Team of NPP government, even though he has been running away from that fact.

“Under his leadership, this country has suffered a near economic collapse, our banking sector has collapsed, our finances have collapsed, we have become one of the indebted countries and corruption has become rife. The challenge that confronts us as a people of the North is to make a choice between these two people [Bawumia, Mahama].

“One that has a track record of collapsing our economy and finances, and the one that has a track record of delivering the best economy that this country has ever experienced. Who will we vote for? John Dramani Mahama.”

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP for Korle Klottey, has declared corruption as the biggest threat to Ghana’s democracy.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings, emphasised the need for collective action to combat corruption, which she believes undermines the country’s growth and prosperity.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings stressed that corruption affects every aspect of Ghanaian life, from education to healthcare, and urged citizens to demand accountability from leaders and work together to combat corruption.

She stressed that it is a collective responsibility to ensure a brighter future for Ghana.

She called for commitment and zero tolerance for corruption, promising to set high standards, and pledging her support to John Mahama in tackling the menace.

“Do you know that the biggest threat to our democracy is corruption, it is not what you are seeing happening around us in other countries, it is corruption. This is the corruption that has been presided over by this NPP government.

“But today, what we have to do is to promise one another and to promise John Mahama that we will set the bar high when it comes to zero tolerance with respect to corruption.”