Builsa Overlord predicts Bawumia victory

The Paramount Chief of the Builsa Traditional Area, has described NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s historic election victory in the party’s presidential primaries as an affirmation of his character and traits as a human being and a leader.

According to Sandem-Nab Azagsuk Azantilow II, Dr Bawumia’s victory, despite the many challenges, including competing against nine others, is indicative of his manifest destiny, and he looks forward to engaging him at the level of President of the Republic after December 2024.

Nab Azantilow, made these remarks on Friday July 26, 2024, when he received Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his campaign team at his palace in Sandema, Builsa North Constituency in the Upper East Region.

Dr Bawumia, who had earlier visited the Yagaba Kubori and Builsa South Constituencies, as part of his constituency-focused nationwide campaign, was in Sandema to formally introduce himself as Presidential Candidate and also introduce the party’s candidate for Builsa North, Thomas Alonsi, to the Builsa Overlord.

“Your Excellency, permit me to avail myself of this occasion to convey to your good self, my felicitations on your nomination as leader and Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party. Following your resounding victory at the primaries of the party last year, your historic nomination is an affirmation of your sterling qualities as a politician and leader, and a human being,” Nab Azantilow declared.

“As you take your campaign across the country, I wish you well. I also pray for Allah’s blessings for you, personally, your family and members of your campaign team…

“I look forward to meeting you in 2025 as President of the Republic, Insha Allah,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs and people of the three traditional areas in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region, also showered praise on Dr Bawumia for promptly fulfilling a promise to provide a pickup vehicle to the only senior high school in the district.



The NPP flagbearer, pledged to provide the vehicle to the Hilla Limann Senior High School in response to a request by the late Paramount Chief of Gwollu, Kuri-Biktie Limann IV.

Dr Bawumia, made the pledge when he led a government delegation to the late Gwollu overlord’s funeral at Gwollu.



Less than a month after the pledge, Dr Bawumia, on Thursday, July 25, 2024, handed over the keys to a brand new Nissan Navarra 4×4 pickup to the authorities of the school at the Gwollu Palace, Gwollu.



Reading a speech on behalf of his fellow Paramount Chiefs of Zini, Gwollu, and Pulima, Kuoru Osman Deiwia Nankpa III, Paramount Chief of Pulima, expressed surprise at the speed with which Dr Bawumia had fulfilled his pledge.



“Your recent pledge to grant the request of our late father and colleague, late Kuoru Kuri Buktie Limann, to get a bus and a pickup for the Dr Hilla Limann Senior High School, is a testament to your government’s and personal commitment to groom quality human resources for the benefit of our country.



“So let me be fulsome on behalf of the Chiefs and people of our land, in showing our profound gratitude for such meaningful interventions. I have gathered from very reliable sources that what you told us at this same ground, barely a fortnight ago about making the pickup available, is most likely to come to fruition today.



“I ask on behalf of our people, ‘What kind of a politician is this?’. You promised and you delivered. We are deeply touched and express the same here with elation,” Kuoru Deiwia Nankpa stated.