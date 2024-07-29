Henry Quartey urges Police Officers to keep barracks clean  

Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, says Police officers will not be allowed to mess up the environment around the new housing facility the government has handed over to them, like they do with other barracks.

According to him, such conduct will not be countenanced by the government.

In a stern public warning to personnel of the service during the handing-over ceremony at the Police Depot at Tesanoo in Accra last Tuesday, Mr Quartey, said officers would be compelled to maintain the facility at all times.

“Oftentimes you go to Police barracks and you see artisans hanging around the building, fridges, freezers, bicycles all manner of things hanging around the buildings, IGP I want to appeal to you to ensure that these buildings do not see those types of things we see in police barracks”.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, commissioned 320 housing units for Officers of the Ghana Police Service at the Police Training School, Tesano in Accra.

The housing units, which are part of the Security Services Housing Project Phase Three, comprise 112 two-bedroom and 208 three-bedroom units. Additional facilities, include an officers’ mess, a social centre, two multipurpose playing courts, and a kindergarten.

The project is expected to impact the lives of Police Officers and their families positively. It is a testament to the Akufo-Addo government’s dedication to supporting the security services.

This significant milestone, aims to improve housing for the Ghana Police Service and other security services.

In 2018, the Government initiated Phase Three of the project to increase the housing stock and access to housing units for security services.

The construction of the housing units, which Messrs Amandi Holding Limited undertook, demonstrates the Government’s efforts to address the housing needs of security services and provide them with decent and secure accommodation.

Henry Quartey, emphasised the importance of proper maintenance and upkeep of the facilities, urging the Ghana Police Service to take good care of the newly commissioned infrastructure.

He also encouraged Officers who would be allocated the housing units, to make use of the opportunity and utilise the facilities responsibly.