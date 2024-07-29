Regional minister cracks down on pavement trading

…Ahead of Homowo clean-up

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, has warned traders to stop selling on pavements and walkways in Accra, urging them to relocate to designated stores.

He explained that, stopping the practice of selling on pavements, will help maintain a clean environment in Accra.

This comes as the Homowo Clean-Up Exercise, an initiative of the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Tawiah Teiko Tsuru II, enters its second phase, commencing on August 1, 2024.

Titus Glover, made these remarks at a one-day seminar organised for the Homowo Clean-up Task Force, including Asafoatsemei and Environmental Health Officers by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) in collaboration with the Ga Traditional Council and Zoomlion Ghana Limited on Friday, July 26, 2024.

The training equipped, especially the Asafoatsemei, with skills to harness their influence, contribute to clean-up efforts, and demonstrate professionalism through appropriate attire and respectful interactions.

During the seminar, Zoomlion Ghana Limited donated safety boots and reflective vests to the Asafoatsemei, further empowering them to effectively execute their roles in the exercise.

The Minister noted, “Today’s seminar aims to train our various Asafoatsemei on how to conduct themselves during the next phases. They will serve as watchdogs and supervisors during the exercise, ensuring good moral conduct.”

He appealed to Accra communities to cooperate and participate in the second phase by adopting proper waste disposal practices and regularly cleaning their surroundings.

According to Titus Glover, the Asafoatsemei, were selected to prevent political interference and ensure impartiality.

He emphasised that the initiative goes beyond the upcoming festival, aiming for long-term sustainability, with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) tasked with ensuring its continuation.

He thanked Zoomlion Ghana Limited for their immense support and generous donations towards the initiative.

The Homowo Clean-up Exercise Chairman, Ebenezer Nartey, highlighted the importance of the Asafoatsemei’s role in maintaining cleanliness and ensuring community participation.

“We rely on your leadership and influence to drive this initiative forward,” he said.

He indicated that the RCC and Zoomlion have resolved challenges noticed during the first phase, paving the way for a successful second phase.

The Greater Accra Zoomlion General Manager, Mr Ernest Morgan Acquah, underscored the crucial role of the Asafoatsemei in the clean-up exercise, outlining their responsibilities, including supervising households, reporting issues, engaging with the community, and maintaining professionalism.

He noted that the importance of respecting community members’ privacy and avoiding discrimination, warning that any misbehaviour would result in removal from the team.