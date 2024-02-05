Akufo-Addo shakes up Local Governance to re-energize party but…

In a surprising move to reshape the political landscape, President Nana Akufo-Addo, has terminated the appointments of 24 Municipal and District Chief Executives (DCEs) with immediate effect without offering any reason.

But swiftly, following the removal of these officials, President Akufo-Addo, nominated 26 new Municipal and District Chief Executive Officers, in accordance with Article 243 (1) of the Constitution.

However, while the President has not provided explicit reasons for this decisive action, speculation abounds that it is aimed to reinvigorate the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the local government level as the 2024 general elections draw nearer.

The NPP, has been grappling with challenges on the ground, illustrated by the unexpected defeat of 28 incumbent Members of Parliament (MP) during the recent party primaries.

This has prompted concerns about the party’s standing and effectiveness, leading to calls for reforms at various levels of government; ministries, departments and agencies.

Critics have raised issues regarding policies, performances, and the conduct of government appointees, including ministers and agency heads.

There have been consistent calls on the President to address these concerns, and the removal of 24 Municipal and District Chief Executives signals a potentially significant development within the NPP.

In a letter dated Friday, February 2, President Akufo-Addo, stated that his decision aligns with Article 243 (3) b of the Constitution and section 20 (3) (b) of the Local Government Act, 2014, (Act 936). This legal grounding suggests a procedural and constitutional basis for the dismissals.

Among the affected DCEs are; Patrick Kumor of Weija-Gbawe and Daniel Owuredu of Nkoranza North, Elizabeth Kaaki Mann of Ga East, Patrick Kumor of Weija-Gbawe, Alhaji Abdulai Adams of Pru East and Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah of Nzema East.

In a similar statement dated January 3, 2024, President Akufo-Addo, nominated 26 new Municipal and District Chief Executive Officers.

The President noted that his decision was in accordance with Article 243 (3) b of the Constitution and Section 20 (3) (b) of the Local Government Act, 2014, (Act 936).

The nominations for new MCEs and DCEs, indicate the President’s commitment to quickly fill the void left by the removal of the 24 officials. This strategic move aims to ensure continuity in local governance and may signal broader reforms within the NPP.

The President’s letter, said the appointment is “pending their approval by their respective assemblies.”

They include Prince Dormaa Amoah of Ahafo Ano North, Samson Gbolu of Sene East, Felix Owusu Gyima of Nkwanta South and Jacob K Dumakawe among others.

As the political landscape continues to shift, the President’s actions are expected to trigger discussions about the party’s direction, effectiveness, and readiness for upcoming political challenges.

The nomination of new officials, also raises anticipation regarding the leadership and strategic approach these appointees will bring to their respective roles, shaping the future trajectory of local governance under the NPP.

However, a sad development occurred in the case of the immediate DCE of Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district, Barikisu Losina. She has been involved in an accident.

The accident reportedly happened near Guripe on the Sawla-Damongo Road on Saturday morning just 24 hours after she was sacked together with 23 other Municipal and District Chief Executives, with no reasons given.

Reports indicate the former DCE, was travelling to Tamale together with her child and a driver of the assembly when the incident occurred.

Losina is currently receiving treatment with the other passengers at St. Anne’s Hospital in Damongo.