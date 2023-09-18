Academic City @5 train our youth to be ethical leaders-Dr Yamson

By Patrick Biddah

A renowned economist, Dr Ishmael Yamson, has espoused the need for the current youth to be enshrined with the sense of ethical leadership.

He said, most of the backward situation the country finds itself , in addition to the economies woes, can safely be attributed to lack of a sense of ethics on the part of the country’s leaders .

According to him, possessing the qualities of an ethical leader is very crucial for the survival of any individual and organization, in view of the advantages to derive which is why the youth must be train to have such unwavering ethics at leadership levels.

Speaking at a public lecture to wrap up activities of the 5th anniversary of the Academic City University College in Accra on Friday, September 15, 2023, Dr Yamson, indicated that the way out of securing the best for our youth is to be given the opportunity to take part in policy formulation in the governance and developmental process .

Dr Yamson, who delivered the lecture on the topic : Empowering the youth for the future “, further stressed the need to inject technology in the social governance at the leadership level of the country .

Aside from that, the lecture touched on getting policy makers to tailor programmes, which will be focused on the Science, Technology , Engineering and Mathematics ( STEM) as a way of nurturing the Ghanaian youth.

Academic City University College, which has earned a niche for itself across the globe in view of the programmes it runs in Artificial Intelligence ( AI) ,is said to be the second best in Ghana and the 15th in the sub-region.

Dr Yamson, therefore reiterated the call for the youth to embrace AI for the positive impacts, since the world is moving towards revolving around It.

Aspect of the lecture was used to attack the young politicians, whom he said are arrogant and pays no regard to good behaviour.

“Today’s leaders are inward-looking and self-centered although most ideas they even have do not originate from them “, he added.

The President and Provost of Academic City, Prof. Fred McBagonluri in his opening remarks, pledged the school’s commitment to producing more future-ready leaders .

“Our 5th anniversary celebration is evidence of the commitment and determination of our entire academic community, from our faculty to our students to our alumni and employees”, he pointed out.

He used the occasion to mention a few of their achievements in the last five years. Some of these are their remarkable ranking by Times Higher Education which recognised them as second in Ghana and the 15th top university in sub-Saharan Africa.

Additionally, their graduates, he revealed are pursing further studies in top-tier universities such as, Virginia Tech, Oregon State University, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Carnegie Mellon, Rwanda among others.