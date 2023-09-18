Indonesia consulate sponsors members of Ghana Bloggers Association to Indonesia 

The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia in Ghana, His Excellency Paskal Rois, in collaboration with Indonesia Africa Trade Mission, have given partial sponsorship to some selected members of Ghana Bloggers Association to attend the upcoming Indonesia trade Expo.

This he said is part of his plans to introduce the great potentials in Indonesia to journalists, media, bloggers and other agents of development.

The Consul who has been working closely with the president of Ghana Bloggers Association, Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah (Attractive Mustapha) said even though the plan to tour Indonesia with media personalities was originally scheduled for 2024, he agreed to first give partial sponsorship to members after considering the Ghana Bloggers Association’s proposal to attend the Indonesia Expo.

Consul Paskal Rois believes it is time for Africa to focus on Indonesia as the hope of Africa, because Africans have given enough opportunities to the Europeans and the Americans yet the impact has not been felt so it is time for Ghana and other African countries to deepen their relationship with Indonesia.

His Excellency Paskal Rois, also said Ghana and Africa as a whole, will grow if they learn from the story of Indonesia and one of the key ways Ghana can learn more is exploring and touring Indonesia.