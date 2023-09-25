GRA must engage us on the intended taxation – Ghana Bloggers Association

The Ghana Bloggers Association (Bloggers Association of Ghana) have stated that the government must engage Bloggers and stakeholders in the industry on the intended taxation for a better understanding and appreciation of issues concerning bloggers.

In a statement released on the official Facebook page of the Ghana Bloggers Association signed by the president of the Association Mr Andre Mustapha NII Okai Inusah popularly known as Attractive Mustapha , they stated that they are not against taxation because they are agents of development but their payment platforms tax them before their income is sent to them so government must get that understanding.

Below is the full statement

GRA MUST ENGAGE BLOGGERS ON INTENDED TAXATION

We have noticed a News item circulating on Social Media which seeks to indicate that government intends to tax bloggers, influencers and MCs.

We are not against taxation because the law says a citizen must pay Income Tax if you are an employee, sole proprietor or a person in a partnership and you earn income above Gh¢365 per month. It is one of the biggest source of income to the government in order to finance the country’s developmental projects.

We also know that government uses income tax to pay civil servants and all public sector workers who have devoted their energies to serve this country in various fields.

However, some bloggers are being taxed already directly from the income they receive. Government must understand that the money some Bloggers make is mostly through foreign platforms and they are taxed before receipt so taxation cannot be generalized because some people identify as bloggers.

Government must engage Bloggers and stakeholders in the industry for a better understanding and appreciation of issues concerning bloggers.

Enquiries can also be directed to our WhatsApp contact 0598964129

0244259564

Signed

Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah (Attractive Mustapha )

President – Ghana Bloggers Association