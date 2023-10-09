BusinessMajor 2

Ghana Bloggers Association meets young bloggers on how to rake in more money 

On Thursday, October 5, 2023, the Ghana Bloggers Association (Bloggers Association of Ghana) engaged young bloggers at the ibis Hotel Airport in Accra to deliberate on how they can make good monies and be financially sound.

The meeting which was supposed to come off at the association’s office at East Legon was moved to the airport due to the fact that their schedule clashed with another event: the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

The President of the association, Mr Andre Mustapha NII Okai Inusah, known as Attractive Mustapha gave participants the opportunity for one on one interactions — and for each blogger to state their grievances and what’s affecting the growth of their blogging business.

During his open remarks, he said the purpose of the meeting was to look at how young bloggers and new bloggers can make good monies in the digital field.

He described the blogging industry as a new gold mine where the young guys have to work hard, both technically and physically to make money.

He also assured them of the association’s support anytime they need it. They had refreshment at Pizza Inn after their successful meeting.

