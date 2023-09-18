Rot at Ghana Gas but Akufo-Addo govt scared of Kennedy Agyapong

The Herald, is in possession of reports about some deals at the Ghana Gas Company, involving some members of the board, which the Akufo-Addo government is too scared to speak about, hence prefers to remain silent.

The place is reportedly rotten, but the Akufo-Addo government doesn’t want to talk about it, fearing it will be accused of being out to damage the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who has been the board chairman since 2021.

There are reports about procurement deals among other challenges with claims that a future government will have to thoroughly investigate the state–owned company under the Ministry of Energy led by Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh to appreciate the extent of the rot.

The Herald has been told of the massive infractions with some management staff expressing worry at the least opportunity.

They are more worried about their future with respect to legal challenges if a future government decides to investigate the deals for a possible criminal prosecution.

Interestingly, while the government is unable to speak about Ghana Gas, the Bawumia camp is also unable to speak about it and use it against Mr Agyapong, who doesn’t pull back his punches and rage-filled words once they are thrown.

He applies doses of bullying, intimidatory tactics, political blackmail and naked vitriolic attacks on his opponents to have his way, including his private business dealings with the state. Indeed, people stay away from him.

At the Supreme Court is a Contempt of Court case that the judiciary is unable to hear since September 2020 during the tenure of Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah.

Mr Agyapong, had gone on his TV station to abuse and threaten a High Court Judge, Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni, then of the Land Court 12 for making some orders against him in a land matterin which Susan Bandoh and Christopher Akuetteh Kotei, had sued him (Kennedy Agyapong), Ibrahim Jaja, Nana Yaw Duodu aka Sledge and the Inspector General of Police.

Both the government and Bawumia camp fear talking about it, as it would be construed as launching a political attack on Mr Agyapong who is vying for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer slot and had placed second at the Super Delegates Conference, last August.

Already, Mr Agyeapong is before the NPP’s Disciplinary Committee after he was summoned in line with the constitutional provisions of the party and also addressing violations of party rules and potential misconduct.

A statement signed by Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the Party, after the Super Delegates Conference, highlighted that Mr Agyapong and several other individuals, including Raphael Patrick Sarfo, Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo, Musa Sulemana, and Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, Alan Kyerematen Campaign Operation Coordinator, have been referred to the Party’s Disciplinary Committee.

The decision was taken after reviewing video and photographic evidence suggesting potential violations of Article 3(5)(A)(1)(2)(3) and (4) of the NPP Constitution, as well as potential misconduct under Article 4(7).

The summons of Mr Agyapong was in response to accusations and threats he made against certain individuals, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, which were captured in a viral video circulating on social media and mainstream platforms.

Kennedy was said to have acted on false information given to him by his chief of staff and Campaign Manager, Kwame Owusu.

Kennedy Agyapong who was reacting to alleged threats and intimidation against his agents threatened to give the first and second gentlemen a “showdown.”



Subsequently, he was invited and subjected to a five-hour grilling marathon by the party’s disciplinary committee.



The party has, however, yet to make details of the meeting available to the public.

The NPP had expressed its commitment in addressing these allegations through a fair and transparent disciplinary process.

While the NPP acknowledges that the majority of voting centers experienced a smooth election process during the Special Electoral College Election held on August 26, 2023, it also acknowledges that isolated incidents occurred at certain locations.

The party strongly condemns such incidents and reaffirms its dedication to maintaining the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.

It has been reported that NPP flagbearer hopeful, had been asked by the party’s leadership to issue an apology to President Akufo-Addo over his threat to give him a “showdown.”



According to the host of Me Man Nti on Neat FM, Adakabre Frimpong Manso, the Assin Central MP, outrightly refused the request which was made when he appeared before the party’s disciplinary committee.



“As a party you could not take a firm position to say Kwame Akompreko did this and that so this.



“He came before you and as elders you were asking him to go and beg the president. So if he goes to beg the president the party would not have any other initiative to take?



“Now you watch him tell it to your face that he won’t beg the president today or tomorrow. Is that not disgraceful to you?” he stated on the September 1, 2023, edition of his show.

The governing NPP has set November 4, 2023, as the date for its presidential primaries to select a flagbearer for the general elections in 2024 but it is unclear if the disciplinary issue against Kennedy Agyapong would be dealt with before then. Indeed, he recently was allowed to take part in the party’s balloting for the contest and had picked the number position with Vice-President Bawumia placing second.