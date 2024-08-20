Major 3Sports

Yussif Basigi names Black Princesses squad for FIFA U-20 women’s world cup

Black Princesses coach, Yussif Basigi has named his final squad for the FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup in Colombia.

The list includes Auburn University’s shot stopper Jenna Kayla Sarpong and Alexandra Emefa Tay, a defender who plays for Seattle United ECNL. Midfielder Stella Nyamekye is back in the squad having recovered from an injury that forced her to pull out of the African Games in March.

Mafia Nyame of AS FAR will lead the attack along side Salamatu Abdulai and Mary Amponsah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup will kick off in Colombia from Saturday, August 31 – Sunday, September 22, 2024. Ghana are paired with Japan, Austria and New Zealand in Group E.

