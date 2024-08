The Hearts of Oak Sports Complex at Kpobiman is a few structures away from being completed.

Concepted in 1995, the facility at Kpobiman has always been a reminder of what the club could achieve. For years, however, its potential was hidden in bushes of the vast, undeveloped land.

Now though, the narrative has changed.

In this report, JoySports Victor Atsu Tamakloe tells the story of the Hearts of Oak Sports Complex.