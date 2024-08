Godwin Avenorgbor, popularly known as Big Godwin has passed.

He died on August 19, 2024. The cause of death is not immediately known.

Until his demise, The Grandmaster, as was affectionately called, was the Director of Communication for the Melcom Group of Companies.

A terse statement posted on the Facebook page of Ghana Television, where Mr Avenorgbor plied his trade as a broadcaster read, “The ‘Grandmaster’ (Godwin Avenorgbor) bows out. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”