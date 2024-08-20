The plan is to avoid conceding in our reverse fixture against Elect-Sport FC – Nsoatreman FC Coach

The head coach of Nsoatreman FC, Yaw Preko, has emphasized the importance of staying focused ahead of his team’s second-leg encounter against Elect-Sport FC in the CAF Confederation Cup.



The gaffer and his side secured a massive 3-0 win over the Chad outfit on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Speaking ahead of the second leg meeting away from home, Coach Yaw Preko said, “I’m very proud. We should have scored more, especially in the second half. We lost a bit of balance, and the substitutions didn’t help. It’s our first, and to get three goals here, I’m very proud of the boys. There is more to come.”



The Nsoatreman FC coach further indicated that his team will work hard in the upcoming game to keep a clean sheet. “It’s in the pocket. Just not to concede. That’s all. All we need to do is not to lose focus. We know we have what it takes to hurt them. We have the three goals, and we have to make sure not to concede, and then we see how it goes,” Coach Yaw Preko said.



The reverse fixture between Elect-Sport FC and Nsoatreman FC will be played on Saturday, August 24.