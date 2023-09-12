Ghana did not play well against CAR – Yaw Preko

Former Ghana international Yaw Preko has stated that Ghana didn’t live up to expectations in their game against the Central African Republic (CAR) at the Baba Yara Stadium.

On Thursday, the Black Stars finished on a good note despite falling in the beginning as goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah helped the team clinch a 2-1 victory and sealed a place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

However, Yaw Preko believes, the team could have fared better against their opponents given the rousing support they enjoyed in Kumasi.

“I think we could have done better, we did not play really well. We couldn’t control the game very well because when you’re playing in Kumasi, with fans base like that you know you want to control the game very well, he told Graphic Sports.

He also argued for giving coach Chris Hughton more time, saying that since his prior position as a technical advisor differed from leading the squad as coach, he needs time to put his own ideas into practice if he is to be successful.

“I think we still haven’t gelled well, we had a coach who was a technical director before becoming a coach. People might say he was part of the team at the World Cup but it’s not the same.

“As the technical director, you are not the head coach, you are not in control of certain things but when you become the head coach you have to implement your own ideas and everything,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, Ghana will be hosting Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium at 4 pm on Tuesday in an international friendly as they prepare for the forthcoming 2026 World Cup qualification series as well as the 2023 AFCON which comes off next year.