Two homosexuals escape mob attack

Two men, said to be homosexuals narrowly escaped a hot-roaring mob attack in Accra. The suspects; Kabiru Iddrisi, believed to be in his mid-thirties and Osman Ibrahim, who is in his early forties, were said to have being nearly lynched by a mob in the nation’s capital, who monitored them for a period.

Osman Ibrahim, who hails from Kumasi and Kabiru Iddrisu, also from Accra, had being in the same-sex relationship for some time.

The two homosexuals, according to sources were monitored when they attended a two-day end of year party organised by one of Ghana’s popular musicians in Accra.

On December 29, 2023, the opening day of the two-day fun fare event, the two same-sex-lovers, lodged in a hotel. Some young men in the vicinity, according to close associates of the male lovers, monitored them.

The homosexuals upon their return to the hotel in the early hours of December 31, 2023, were chased upon by the monitoring young men.

Kabiru, who is said to have spent most part of his life in Accra, was identified by the mob. They called out his name, as they advance in their lynching attempt with an enhanced speed ‘‘Kabiru, we will kill you people. We know your activities’’.

The mob followed the two love birds into the premises of the Hotel. As the attackers swells up in numbers, the help-seeking lovers, yelled for rescuers.

The hotel security officer, is said to have called in the police to contain the melee. The blowing siren of the law enforcers did not only scare the attackers, but the lovers too.

As the attackers flee, the lovers managed to escape through a window. The lovers after the escape, are yet to be traced as their where about remain unknown.

Persons familiar with the incident, narrated that the petrified lovers are unwilling to disclose their where about.

Incidents of harassment of homosexuals are of a common phenomenon in the country. Cultural and religious rites, usually take centre stage in these attacks.

Ghana is at the final stage of signing an anti-homosexuality bill into law. There is currently a legal tussle between the seat of government and parliament at the Supreme Court.

As the legal tussle moves into days, the country remains an unfertile ground for homosexuals.