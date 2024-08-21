EntertainmentMajor 3

YouTube is an untapped movie marketing platform – James Gardiner

Ghanaian actor James Gardiner has said that social media is key in promoting the African movie industry.

According to him, most individuals are oblivious of the usage of these social media platforms to their benefit.

In an interview with Doreen Avio, the ‘Taste of Sin’ lead actor mentioned platforms such as YouTube, as an untapped place that generates a lot of income for the industry.

“YouTube is an untapped place I feel people are not paying attention to but the view of just one of the productions there, clocks about 29 million views, and that should tell you African movies are going well, Of course there are bigger platforms like Netflix and all, but YouTube is something that we have to start paying attention to as well”, he stated.

He also shared how most Nigerian TV stations, compared to Ghanaians, pick movies from YouTube and make hits with them.

James added that work in Nigeria for him recently has been good.

“Work is good in Nigeria and it’s not only Ghana that picks these movies. I feel it’s everywhere and it’s even more of Nigerians than Ghanaians, When a film drops on YouTube, in a matter of 20 to 30 minutes, other YouTube platforms which I feel are dominantly based in Nigeria, pick and start showing it, hence bringing down the numbers as well”, he said.

James further reiterated the positive growth and hope for the Ghanaian movie industry. He is of the opinion that with positive mind and consistency, the movie industry will do well.

