GeneralMajor 4

You’ll cross examine witness yourself if your lawyers don’t appear – Judge to Gyakye Quayson

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The Member of Parliament for the Assin-North constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, may have to cross-examine the first prosecution witness in his ongoing criminal trial on Monday, July 31, 2023.

This is after the High Court in Accra ruled that the embattled legislator would have no choice but to cross-examine the witness if his lawyers fail to be present for the trial on Monday.

The High Court judge presiding over the case, Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, gave this ruling due to the failure of Quayson’s lawyer, Justine P. Teriwajah, to appear for the presiding on Friday, July 28, 2023.

According to a report by graphic.com.gh, Justine P. Teriwajah, who was expected to cross-examine Richard Takyi Mensah, the prosecution’s first witness on Friday, was absent for medical reasons.

In a medical excuse duty addressed to the court, the lawyer said that he was indisposed.

More Read

Opuni challenges adoption of Honyenuga’s proceedings

Judicial Council, others accused of harassing Dormaahene after pleading for Gyakye Quayson
Supreme Court unanimously dismisses James Gyakye Quayson’s review application
Godfred Dame and Tsatsu Tsikata square it off again in court over ‘announcement of presence’

The excuse duty would last for three days, from Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30.

The report also indicated that the lawyer also requested the court should allow Mr Quayson to travel outside the jurisdiction for medical attention during the legal vacation which will last for two months.

But a Deputy Attorney-General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, opposed the request saying, “It will be in the interest of justice and fairness if the witness is not made to mount the box again in the next legal year”.

He added that Quayson could participate in the trial virtually provided he travelled outside the jurisdiction during the legal vacation.

The case was adjourned to Monday, July 31, 2023, after the court allowed Gyakye Quayson to speak.

He pleaded with the court to allow him to travel for medical attention.

You Might Also Like

Opuni challenges adoption of Honyenuga’s proceedings

Judicial Council, others accused of harassing Dormaahene after pleading for Gyakye Quayson

Supreme Court unanimously dismisses James Gyakye Quayson’s review application

Godfred Dame and Tsatsu Tsikata square it off again in court over ‘announcement of presence’

Share this Article
Previous Article Court awards GHC1000 against OSP over delay in responding to Bissue case
Next Article I haven’t had sex in the past 7 years – Actress cries out
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Birth Asphyxia: The Scary Statistics
Editorial
Nobody has the right to assume the worst – KiDi speaks on false comments about his health
Entertainment
‘Arrogant’ Cecilia Dapaah once told me there is no dirt in Accra – Great Ampong
General Major 3
Vote for your preferred candidate in NPP presidential primaries – Catherine Afeku tells constituents
Major Politics
Lost your password?