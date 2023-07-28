GeneralMajor 3

Court awards GHC1000 against OSP over delay in responding to Bissue case

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

A Human Rights Court has ordered the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to respond to the application by the former Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining seeking a judicial review of his case before the OSP in 14 days.

Presiding judge Barbara Tetteh Charway further awarded a cost of GHC1000 against the Special Prosecutor after the office failed to file responses to the application which had been filed on June 15, 2023.

Lead Counsel for Charles Bissue, Nana Baffour-Awuah Agyei noted that it would be fair to grant the Office of the Special Prosecutor another opportunity to respond to their motion.

The case is adjourned to 4 September 2023.

Charles Bissue is challenging the OSP from prosecuting him over corruption allegations levelled in the Galamsey Fraud Part 1 documentary produced by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and the Tiger Eye P.I.

OSP to break silence on findings from ‘Ciciria’ Dapaah’s house

Martin Amidu fires Kissi Agyebeng again
The foundation of Ghana will shake before 2024 elections-Anas Aremeyaw Anas
“Wanted” Charles Bissue & Lawyers take “Kwani Kwani” games with OSP to courtroom

In the application filed by the former Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), he claims the Special Prosecutor acted in breach of Section 3(1)(b) of the Special Prosecutors Act 959, as the said investigation excluded Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye P.I.

