Entertainment

I haven’t had sex in the past 7 years – Actress cries out

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

Popular Nollywood actress, Iheme Nancy has taken to her Instagram page to assert that she has not had intercourse in the last 7 years.

Nancy Iheme noted that due to lack of intercourse, she doesn’t even know how to kiss anymore.

The movie star disclosed this while sharing a headshot where she wore a brown wig cap, with her face glowing brightly.

In her words:

“I have not had sêx in the last 7 years help me oooo. How do I keep my mouth to kiss because I don’t understand how they keep mouth again…”

More Read

We’ve made $10k on our videos that many carried on their heads – Yul Edochie’s second wife mocks haters

Don’t let my miserable love story discourage you – Tonto Dikeh tells fans
Loud noise during sex: to keep it down or not & the legal implications
How sex can help boost positive mental health

Her post has been welcomed with reactions from netizens who seem to be in shock.

This is due to the fact that the actress’ lifestyle on social media somewhat does not depict her statements.

One can recall that Nancy earlier chided critics for still judging her by the past.

“Some people visit my past more than I do. I don’t live there anymore baby, I sold the whole building,” she wrote on Instagram sometime in May 2023.

You Might Also Like

We’ve made $10k on our videos that many carried on their heads – Yul Edochie’s second wife mocks haters

Don’t let my miserable love story discourage you – Tonto Dikeh tells fans

Loud noise during sex: to keep it down or not & the legal implications

How sex can help boost positive mental health

Share this Article
Previous Article You’ll cross examine witness yourself if your lawyers don’t appear – Judge to Gyakye Quayson
Next Article I’m a unique musician and not imitating Ebony – Abbi Ima
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Birth Asphyxia: The Scary Statistics
Editorial
Nobody has the right to assume the worst – KiDi speaks on false comments about his health
Entertainment
‘Arrogant’ Cecilia Dapaah once told me there is no dirt in Accra – Great Ampong
General Major 3
Vote for your preferred candidate in NPP presidential primaries – Catherine Afeku tells constituents
Major Politics
Lost your password?