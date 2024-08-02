YEA partners top African BPO operators for job creation

Following a visit to South Africa, the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is set to bolster its efforts in transforming Ghana into a formidable player in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry.

In a recent Facebook post, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the YEA, Kofi Baah Agyepong, highlighted the Agency’s unwavering commitment to this vision, following a fruitful official visit to the Centre for Community Impact (CCI) in South Africa.

During the visit, YEA, established a groundbreaking partnership with one of Africa’s foremost BPO operators, paving the way for significant job creation opportunities in Ghana.

Mr Agyepong, explained that the collaboration aims not only to revolutionize employment prospects, but also to equip Ghanaian youth with essential skills, thereby ensuring their future success in an increasingly competitive job market.

“Our journey to establish Ghana as a BPO powerhouse is unstoppable,” Agyepong declared, emphasizing that YEA’s vision and mission remain resolute.

“We are aligning our strategies with the dynamic demands of today’s job market, ensuring that we meet the needs of the future.” Mr Agyepong explained.

He added that, the YEA is gearing up to announce exciting graduate recruitment opportunities that promise to be transformative for the youth of Ghana.

Mr Agyepong, pointed out that In a country where youth unemployment continues to be a challenge, the YEA’s initiatives to not only provide jobs but also build sustainable careers are crucial.

He stressed that as the YEA embark on this new chapter, the agency is committed to creating pathways that will empower Ghana’s young population and cultivate a robust workforce for the future.

The YEA boss, urged Ghanaians to watch out for exciting graduate recruitment announcements soon, saying it is going to be BIG!