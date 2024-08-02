BusinessMajor 1

YEA partners top African BPO operators for job creation

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

Following a visit to South Africa, the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is set to bolster its efforts in transforming Ghana into a formidable player in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry. 

In a recent Facebook post, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the YEA, Kofi Baah Agyepong, highlighted the Agency’s unwavering commitment to this vision, following a fruitful official visit to the Centre for Community Impact (CCI) in South Africa.

During the visit, YEA, established a groundbreaking partnership with one of Africa’s foremost BPO operators, paving the way for significant job creation opportunities in Ghana. 

Mr Agyepong, explained that the collaboration aims not only to revolutionize employment prospects, but also to equip Ghanaian youth with essential skills, thereby ensuring their future success in an increasingly competitive job market.

“Our journey to establish Ghana as a BPO powerhouse is unstoppable,” Agyepong declared, emphasizing that YEA’s vision and mission remain resolute.

More Read

YEA to support GES with 10, 000 personnel dubbed School Support Programme

Gov’t considering absorbing YEA Community Police into Security Services
YEA boss commends Youth in Agric Programme
YEA lists 1,452 companies in inaugural BEAP rollout

 “We are aligning our strategies with the dynamic demands of today’s job market, ensuring that we meet the needs of the future.” Mr Agyepong explained.

He added that, the YEA is gearing up to announce exciting graduate recruitment opportunities that promise to be transformative for the youth of Ghana. 

Mr Agyepong, pointed out that In a country where youth unemployment continues to be a challenge, the YEA’s initiatives to not only provide jobs but also build sustainable careers are crucial. 

He stressed that as the YEA embark on this new chapter, the agency is committed to creating pathways that will empower Ghana’s young population and cultivate a robust workforce for the future.

The YEA boss, urged Ghanaians to watch out for exciting graduate recruitment announcements soon, saying it is going to be BIG!

You Might Also Like

YEA to support GES with 10, 000 personnel dubbed School Support Programme

Gov’t considering absorbing YEA Community Police into Security Services

YEA boss commends Youth in Agric Programme

YEA lists 1,452 companies in inaugural BEAP rollout

Share this Article
Previous Article IMANI bosses indict Ofori-Atta & Kyerematen over West Blue’s GH¢95 million judgment debt
Next Article Akufo-Addo discredits “Agyapadie” family manual
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

307 ambulances & spare parts deals get smelly
General Major 1
A-G’s attitude against Ato Forson suggests personal vendetta – Law Lecturer
General Major 1
Akufo-Addo discredits “Agyapadie” family manual
General Major 1
YEA partners top African BPO operators for job creation
Business Major 1
Lost your password?