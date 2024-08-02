Akufo-Addo discredits “Agyapadie” family manual

…Says it was fabricated by his political opponents

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has also joined the debate about the existence of the controversial “Agyapadie” document, describing it as a fabricated document by his opponents to undermine his political career.

Speaking at the Ghana Report Summit yesterday, themed, “Dealing with Misinformation and Disinformation – Election 2024,” the President highlighted the dangers of false information in the democratic process.

The Agyapadie document, alleges a grand scheme by the Akyem ethnic group from Kyebi to use the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to annex state assets, but President Akufo-Addo, insisted that the document has been fabricated and put in circulation by opposition operatives as evidence of the NPP’s supposed plans.

Interestingly, many have pointed at the number of his family members holding government appointments, the collapse of other people’s businesses, including banks, and the family’s procurements deals involving his family members, the PDS deal, the Agyapa Royalties, among others, manifestations of a well-planned state capture.

Ghanaian broadcaster, culture and tourism enthusiast, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, has rubbished assertions that the widely circulated ‘Agyapadie’ document is a work of fiction.

According to him, the content of the document is surely a strategy for the plunder of Ghana.

Speaking on the JoyNews’ AM Show, Mr Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, who is popularly called KKD, stressed that the plunder of the state, is currently ongoing under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government.

He described the happenings under the current government as a sabotage that cannot be ignored.

“We have prosecutors, magistrates, judges, a police system and we are seeing that the content of this thing is happening and you are sitting there twiddling your thumbs, scratching your balls, tickling your armpit and laughing.

“The plunder of state is real. We cannot pretend we cannot see it. It is sabotage. This is sabotage of state,” he added.

However, the President insists “This baseless accusation is yet another example of the malicious tactics used to undermine my credibility and integrity.”

He is the third person from his family to speak to Agyapadie document.The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin and Gabby Asare-Okyere Darko, have both reacted to “Agyapadie.” which is currently in circulation.

President Akufo-Addo stated “In the run-up to the 2008, 2012 and 2016 presidential elections, I was a target of numerous false and malicious stories attacking my credibility and integrity.

In 2008, baseless allegations of drug trafficking were spread, along with numerous rumours about my health, intended to cast doubt on my ability to serve as President.

“Again, the 2012 election saw false reports of my alleged arrest in London for drug possession and fabricated quotes designed to stir ethnic tension.

In 2016, it was alleged by sympathizers of the opposition that I had killed my late wife. Today, with a few months to the 2024 elections, they are at it again. The fabricated document entitled ‘Agyapadie’ is being spread around by operatives of the opposition as evidence of a grand scheme by my party to annex the assets of the state,” he recounted.

President Akufo-Addo, emphasised that combating misinformation and disinformation requires a multi-faceted approach. Strengthening regulatory frameworks to hold individuals and organizations accountable for spreading false information is crucial.

Collaborations with technology companies are essential to develop mechanisms for monitoring and curbing the spread of false information on digital platforms.

Public awareness campaigns are also vital. Educating citizens about the dangers of misinformation and disinformation and promoting media literacy can empower voters to make informed decisions. Supporting fact-checking organizations to verify information and debunk false claims is another important strategy.

In his address, the President, stressed the need for all political actors to commit to truthfulness and transparency in their campaigns.

The spread of false information for political gain undermines the democratic process and erodes public trust. Political parties and candidates must engage in constructive dialogue, presenting their ideas and policies to the electorate truthfully and respectfully.

Civil society organizations play an invaluable role in promoting transparency, accountability, and media literacy. Their advocacy efforts are essential in curbing misinformation and disinformation. The public also has a crucial role to play by verifying information before sharing it and relying on reputable news sources.

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, reacted to “Agyapadie,” saying it contains total fiction, which has been fabricated to fan hatred against the Ofori Panin household and Okyeman.

He said it has been fabricated, as if it was all part of Ofori Panin Fie’s grand scheme to fleece Ghana and that the document, containing fabricated, revised and concocted allegations, was meant to fan the flames of hatred against the Akyem people.

He explained that, the genesis of the document/book, which started in 2016, was a desperate move by some political schemers.

Addressing a council meeting of the Akyem Abuakwa State on Saturday [July 27, 2024], the Okyenhene, said some people are deliberately working to denigrate Okyeman and make Akyems look evil in the eyes of the public.

But such people must remember that they have family too and will they be comfortable if such palpable lies are said about them and their generation, he questioned.

The Okyenhene said the document/book, which has his [IOkyenhene] photograph on the cover page, had been coming up prominently anytime elections were close, starting from the 2016 elections.

Then in October 2020, he said the schemers revised the book and renamed it “Agyapadie” because the schemers saw the Agyapa Gold transaction as a major political weapon.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has therefore called on his kinsmen and Ghanaians to treat the book with the contempt it deserves.

No reasonable person in his right frame of mind hatches such an intention and documents it with his image as a cover page, he said.

He indicated a similar thing was thrown around during the period of J. B. Danquah and the same thing is being seen now.

In and around October 2016, about a few months to the election, the same document known as the ‘Akyem Project’ was in circulation.

The focus of that was to fan hatred between Okyeman and Asanteman to undermine the electoral efforts of Nana Akufo-Addo, he said.

Unfortunately for the schemers, he said it emerged that too prior to the general elections.

“This diabolic plan was revised in 2019. In the year 2020 when the Agyapa business became a political issue, the book suddenly metamorphosed into ‘Agyapadie’” he said.

The Okyenhene added that prior to President Akufo-Addo coming into power, the Ofori Panin Fie was more prominent and had not done anything extraordinary over the last 25 years.

He said the Eastern Region had more representation in former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s cabinet than Akufo-Addo adding that all the hullabaloo going on was targeted at causing disaffection towards the Akyem people.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a private legal practitioner and leading member of the New Patriotic Party, whose name has featured prominently in reignited discussions about the controversial ‘Agyapadie’ book.

Gabby Otchere-Darko, a cousin to the President, in an X post, threw digs at persons who believe the content of the book, stating that such persons ought to undergo psychological examination.



“If you believe a family will document its alleged evil plans against the very village they proudly live in, document it all in revised copies of a book and impose a portrait of the head of the family boldly on its front cover, then please do have your head properly examined. It may help you greatly,” he said.

But Mr Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, insists the document must be given the necessary attention. “I have looked closely over three and a half years and I have seen everything they have stated in that document happening. At the beginning, I said this was hogwash, the imagination of a fool, but right now I see it is the plan of the plunderers,” he explained.