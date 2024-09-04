YEA announces phase two of skills its training programme

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has announced the commencement of phase two of its Skills Training Programme, following the overwhelming success of phase one.

The Chief Executive Officer of YEA, Kofi Baah Agyapong, expressed excitement about the upcoming training opportunity for young Ghanaians.

During phase one, the Skills Training Programme equipped thousands of young Ghanaians with vital skills and tools necessary for the job market.

Mr Agyapong, in a Facebook post, touted the transformational impact of phase one, stating that many beneficiaries have now mastered various artisanal professions and are confidently stepping into the workforce, ready to contribute to Ghana’s economic growth.

The YEA boss, added that the feedback from the beneficiaries has been overwhelmingly positive, with many already establishing their businesses or securing jobs in their chosen fields.

Mr Agyapong noted that to expand the programme’s impact, phase two of the Skills Training Programme will target an additional ten thousand (10,000) youth across the nation.

He explained that this presents an opportunity for aspiring individuals to gain quality training in one of ten artisanal professions, including Auto Works, Carpentry, Hairdressing, Glazing Works, Plaster of Paris (POP), Painting, Plumbing, Beauty Care, General Electricals, and Welding & Fabrication.

Mr Agyapong assured potential applicants that every successful applicant will receive top-notch training and necessary starter packs to kick-start their ventures.

Furthermore, the YEA boss, disclosed that the programme is free and open to all passionate Ghanaian youth aged between 18 and 35 years.

He urged potential applicants to submit their applications before the deadline, which is set for 13th September 2024.