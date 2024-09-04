Nii Ayi Mensah Okropong chief urges politicians to stop exploiting youth for political gains

By Paul Mamattah

The Dzasetse and Acting Mantse of Nii Boiman under the Asere stool of the Ga State, Nii Ayi Mensah Okropong I, has emphasized the need for politicians to refrain from exploiting the youth for their own political gain.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Homowo celebration at Nii Boiman a suburb of Accra, he expressed his dismay over politicians manipulating and taking advantage of the vulnerable youth population to capture power.

The Homowo celebration is a traditional festival observed by the Ga people to hoot at hunger. ,

Addressing the gathering, Nii Ayi Mensah Okropong I, highlighted the importance of fair and unbiased political engagement, emphasizing that young people should not be used as instruments to secure votes.

Instead, he called on politicians to engage in honest dialogue and present their policies and ideologies to the public without resorting to such manipulative tactics.

The statements made by Nii Ayi Mensah Okropong I, resonate with the current socio-political landscape in Ghana, where the issue of vote buying remains a significant concern.

Politicians using financial incentives to sway voters not only undermines the democratic process but also perpetuates a culture of corruption.

By speaking out against such practices, Nii Ayi Mensah Okropong I, advocated for a more transparent and responsible political system where the interests of the citizens are prioritized over personal gain.

Furthermore, the Dzasetse and Acting Mantse also used the occasion to urged his fellow Chiefs in the Ga communities to support their subjects and discourage the indiscriminate sale of land.

“The Ga people have been grappling with land issues for quite some time, with reports of illegal land sales and disputes causing tension and unrest in the region”. Nii Ayi Mensah Okropong I, stated.

He also stressed the need for unity among the Ga people, urging Chiefs to prioritize the well-being of their subjects and protect their rightful ownership of land.

Nii Ayi Mensah Okropong I, uraged to avoid the indiscriminate sale of land rather reflect the need for sustainable development and harmonious coexistence within the community.

He added that with the land disputes posing a threat to peace and stability, it is imperative for Chiefs and traditional authorities to play a proactive role in resolving such conflicts and prioritize the welfare of their subjects.

Nii Ayi Mensah Okropong I, noted that by considering the welfare of the youth, promoting unity, and safeguarding land ownership, Ghana can progress towards a brighter future where the democratic process is respected and the interests of the Ga people are protected.

In his remarks, the Asere Dzasetse of the Ga State, Nii Amarkai III, spoke against a false claimant’s to the title of Chief of Nii Boiman.

He clarified that the individual known as Nii Amar Noyaa also known as Elliot Nii Yartey Boye is not the legitimate Chief of Nii Boiman and should not be recognized as such.

Nii Amarkai III, emphasized the importance of community development in the Asere Traditional Areas and commended the innovative ideas brought forth by Nii Ayi Mensah I, for Nii Boiman and pledged his support for efforts to promote community development in the region.

Furthermore, Nii Amarkai III, disclosed distributing computers to schools in the Asere Traditional Areas, demonstrating his commitment to supporting education in his jurisdiction.

As the country gears up for the general election in December, Nii Amarkai III, called for peaceful and constructive dialogue among political opponents, urging everyone to work towards the betterment of the nation.

Looking ahead to next year’s Homowo celebrations, Nii Amarkai III, announced a quiz competition for schools in Nii Boiman, with the winners set to receive the prestigious Asere Mantse award.

He therefore encouraged all students to participate and work hard towards a brighter future.

The Asere Dzasetse emphasized the importance of education in shaping the future of young people, urging school children to take their studies seriously and work together towards a brighter tomorrow.