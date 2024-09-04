Parliamentary nomination form full of errors-Dafeamekpor

Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi Constituency, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has alleged that the parliamentary nomination form for the upcoming elections is full of clerical errors, specifically citing paragraph eleven, under part four of the form, which reads: “I declare that I am disqualified as a registered voter under all related laws in the country.”

The Member of Parliament indicated that such declarations by any contestant would make them ineligible to contest for the parliamentary position in this elections.

He made this revelation during an emergency session held by Parliament on September 3, 2024, following a recall by Speaker Alban Bagbin.

Dafeamekpor stated that the Electoral Commission must be called upon to amend the form and issue a corrected version for aspirants to fill.

He emphasized that any aspirant who signs off on the form, does so at their own peril.

He urged the Commission to correct the clerical errors on the parliamentary form, noting that he is not a presidential aspirant and does not know what is on the presidential nomination form.